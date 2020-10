SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best of SMX Virtual Event will bring together manufacturing's most strategic minds to discuss crucial strategic and workforce issues, as well as eight disruptive technologies destined to change the face of manufacturing globally over the next decade. The event, set for Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT, assembles manufacturing experts, industry executives and thought leaders for a one-day online experience powered by SME, AMT - the Association for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Manufacturing International.