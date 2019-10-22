Justice Waldmann: Taking on big challenges for SJ tennis

St. Joseph’s Justice Waldmann was happy to take on the challenge of transitioning from No. 2 to No. 1 singles for the Bears’ boys tennis team this season.
Last year as a sophomore, Waldmann had a successful season in the second flight. He was regional champion in No. 2 singles, eventually reaching the quarterfinals at the Division 3 state tournament.
This season, as a junior, he made the switch to flight No. 1.
Waldmann’s final record in his junior season was 11-7. However, he was forced to default multiple matches early in the season due to injury,
A tough conference also created a welcomed challenge for Waldmann.
Three of the top five seeds in the Division 2 state finals were in-conference opponents for Waldmann, including No. 1 overall seed Nathaniel Webster of Mattawan, as well as No. 2-rated Alex Wootton of Portage Northern and No. 5 Janek Mietusiewicz of Portage Central.
“It’s always tough being the No. 1, because you take the other team’s best shot every match,” St. Joseph coach Pat Hoffmann said. “This was an especially challenging task this year because three of the top five seeded players in the (Division 2) state finals were in our conference.
“If that wasn’t difficult enough, Justice had to ‘play with one arm tied behind his back.’ He broke a bone in his left arm about a month before the season. This forced him to play and scheme entirely different.”
Waldmann again advanced to the D3 state finals this season after reaching the semifinals at the regional meet, though he fell in the first round at state.
Outside of tennis, Waldmann participates in track for the Bears. His main event is the 1600-meter run.
Waldmann is also in men’s ensemble and the quiz bowl at St. Joseph, and had a hand in bringing the after-school crossfit program to St. Joseph to help athletes get in shape for spring sports.
He carries a 3.8 GPA in the classroom.
How did you first get into playing tennis?
I started playing when I was eight years old at the Maple YMCA in Kalamazoo. From there, by the time I was nine, I was ranked No. 12 in the state for boys 10-and-under. I loved it. I played five days a week. That’s an intense thing to get into as someone that young. Between third and fourth grade I had to move back to Chicago, where I left when I was six to come up here. I had to give up tennis for a couple of years, but I picked it back up when I was 13, I think. I’ve been playing since then very consistently. Freshman year, I got onto the team and I was ecstatic to be able to play No. 4 singles that early.
Were you at all nervous about making the switch to No. 1 from No. 2?
This year has got to be my favorite year for playing tennis specifically, just because the challenge is much better. I’ve always played better and represented my team better when I’ve played better competition. Before the season I had an injury. It wasn’t fantastic. I had to be off of tennis completely for about a month. I had plates and screws put in so that it was a much faster fix than a cast would’ve been. I was back playing tennis in three weeks, and then back to competing in four weeks, which was fantastic.
What was the biggest adjustment you had to make after your arm injury?
I had to miss the first two weeks of conference matches, which was very difficult for me. Watching the No. 1s that I would’ve loved to play was very difficult. I had to play my first couple matches with a one-handed backhand, which in my game is a severe disability. I still was winning matches and was at least keeping up with the competition, so I was very thankful for that. I would say that, since breaking it, I am as good of a player if not better than beforehand. I play all through the summer, so I was playing up until the point that I broke it. Afterwards, it wasn’t a giant adjustment. I wasn’t out of shape. I wasn’t rotting on the bench, so I would say that it wasn’t too bad.
