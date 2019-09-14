MATTAWAN — When the St. Joseph football team needed a play on defense, Brennen Kerns delivered.
The junior safety’s fourth-quarter interception led to a 25-yard, game-sealing touchdown run by Jeremiah Sterling as the Bears went on to win the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division game 42-20.
“I was sitting in cover-3 and I was dead tired,” Kerns said. “I saw the quarterback roll out and my instincts told me to keep rolling with him. I sat and he threw it right at me.”
“The interception sealed things off for us,” St. Joseph coach Troy Pratley said. “We had come back with a score and had to get a stop, so to get that pick was great. The defense came up big when it had to.
“We have a couple of things we had to fix up before next week but being 3-0 is pretty good.”
Kerns helped lead a Bears defense that held the Wildcats (0-1 SMAC West, 1-2) to 108 rushing yards and forced two interceptions.
“We’ve been fighting all week,” Kerns said. “We’ve been preparing for this offense; they run it really well and their block schemes are really good. I think we showed some effort on defense.”
Sterling had 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Bears, who were able to answer every Mattawan touchdown with a scoring drive of their own. Following a Mattawan scoring drive in the third quarter to cut St. Joseph’s lead to 20-14, Christian Myers housed an 88-yard kick-off return for a touchdown to give the Bears a 28-14 lead.
“We gave up a few things we don’t normally do, so our offense had to respond,” Pratley said. “We had a great kick return on special teams to make up for a muffed punt earlier. I’m proud of our kids. We battled for four quarters and came up with the win.”
The Bears (2-0 SMAC West, 3-0) will host Lakeshore (1-1 SMAC West, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the annual rivalry tilt.
The Bears have lost five straight in the series and would like to exact some revenge for last year’s 13-10 defeat.
“It’s a neat thing for a community,” Pratley said. “There’s going to be a big crowd and a fun atmosphere. That’s why you play high school sports. We have a long week in practice to prepare for them; they’re a good team.
“We’ll have to see what happens.”
St. Joseph 42, Mattawan 20
St. Joseph 0 14 14 14 — 46
Mattawan 0 0 14 6 — 20
Second quarter
SJ — Luke Hedstrom 41 pass from Troy Pratley (Brent Huff kick), 10:28.
SJ — Pratley 4 run (kick good), 1:51.
Third quarter
M — Jalen Jones 19 run (Luke Warren kick), 7:06.
SJ — Jeremiah Sterling 1 run (Huff kick), 3:47.
M — Parker Neel 65 pass from Jones (Warren kick), 2:05.
SJ — Christian Myers 88 kick return (Huff kick), 1:51.
Fourth quarter
M — Neel 2 run (Warren kick), 11:21.
SJ — Sterling 25 run (Huff kick), 5:47.
SJ — Drake Collins 23 run (Huff kick), 1:39.
SJ M
First downs 21 16
Total net yards 366 353
Rushes-yards 50-233 35-108
Passing yards 133 245
Comp-att-int 6-12-0 17-29-2
Fumbles-lost 4-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 12-86 8-71
Punts-avg 3-39.7 3-39
Individual statistics
Rushing — St. Joseph: Jeremiah Sterling 25-125-2, Troy Pratley 14-51-1, Drew Collins 8-44-1. Mattawan: Blaine Rogers 2-48, Parker Neel 9-41-1, Jalen Jones 14-24-1.
Passing — St. Joseph: Troy Pratley 6-12 133. Mattawan: Jalen Jones 15-27-2 231, Ian Knepple 2-2 14.
Receiving — Nicholas Borre 2-34, Christian Myers 2-22, Luke Hedstrom 1-41-1. Mattawan: Aiden Walsh 5-84, Noah Janssen 4-39, Parker Neel 2-65-1.
Tackles — St. Joseph: Konnor LaVanway 11, Brent Huff 10, Ashton Megna 7. Mattawan: Sam Martignon 12, Thomas Hillring 9, Parker Hoffman 4.
Contact: mharden@thehp.com, 932-0371, @HPMaxwellHarden