MATTAWAN — When the St. Joseph football team needed a play on defense, Brennen Kerns delivered.

The junior safety’s fourth-quarter interception led to a 25-yard, game-sealing touchdown run by Jeremiah Sterling as the Bears went on to win the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division game 42-20.

“I was sitting in cover-3 and I was dead tired,” Kerns said. “I saw the quarterback roll out and my instincts told me to keep rolling with him. I sat and he threw it right at me.”

“The interception sealed things off for us,” St. Joseph coach Troy Pratley said. “We had come back with a score and had to get a stop, so to get that pick was great. The defense came up big when it had to.

“We have a couple of things we had to fix up before next week but being 3-0 is pretty good.”

Kerns helped lead a Bears defense that held the Wildcats (0-1 SMAC West, 1-2) to 108 rushing yards and forced two interceptions.

“We’ve been fighting all week,” Kerns said. “We’ve been preparing for this offense; they run it really well and their block schemes are really good. I think we showed some effort on defense.”

Sterling had 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Bears, who were able to answer every Mattawan touchdown with a scoring drive of their own. Following a Mattawan scoring drive in the third quarter to cut St. Joseph’s lead to 20-14, Christian Myers housed an 88-yard kick-off return for a touchdown to give the Bears a 28-14 lead.

“We gave up a few things we don’t normally do, so our offense had to respond,” Pratley said. “We had a great kick return on special teams to make up for a muffed punt earlier. I’m proud of our kids. We battled for four quarters and came up with the win.”

The Bears (2-0 SMAC West, 3-0) will host Lakeshore (1-1 SMAC West, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the annual rivalry tilt.

The Bears have lost five straight in the series and would like to exact some revenge for last year’s 13-10 defeat.

“It’s a neat thing for a community,” Pratley said. “There’s going to be a big crowd and a fun atmosphere. That’s why you play high school sports. We have a long week in practice to prepare for them; they’re a good team.

“We’ll have to see what happens.”

St. Joseph 42, Mattawan 20

St. Joseph 0 14 14 14 — 46

Mattawan 0 0 14 6 — 20

Second quarter

SJ — Luke Hedstrom 41 pass from Troy Pratley (Brent Huff kick), 10:28.

SJ — Pratley 4 run (kick good), 1:51.

Third quarter

M — Jalen Jones 19 run (Luke Warren kick), 7:06.

SJ — Jeremiah Sterling 1 run (Huff kick), 3:47.

M — Parker Neel 65 pass from Jones (Warren kick), 2:05.

SJ — Christian Myers 88 kick return (Huff kick), 1:51.

Fourth quarter

M — Neel 2 run (Warren kick), 11:21.

SJ — Sterling 25 run (Huff kick), 5:47.

SJ — Drake Collins 23 run (Huff kick), 1:39.

SJ M

First downs 21 16

Total net yards 366 353

Rushes-yards 50-233 35-108

Passing yards 133 245

Comp-att-int 6-12-0 17-29-2

Fumbles-lost 4-1 1-0

Penalties-yards 12-86 8-71

Punts-avg 3-39.7 3-39

Individual statistics

Rushing — St. Joseph: Jeremiah Sterling 25-125-2, Troy Pratley 14-51-1, Drew Collins 8-44-1. Mattawan: Blaine Rogers 2-48, Parker Neel 9-41-1, Jalen Jones 14-24-1.

Passing — St. Joseph: Troy Pratley 6-12 133. Mattawan: Jalen Jones 15-27-2 231, Ian Knepple 2-2 14.

Receiving — Nicholas Borre 2-34, Christian Myers 2-22, Luke Hedstrom 1-41-1. Mattawan: Aiden Walsh 5-84, Noah Janssen 4-39, Parker Neel 2-65-1.

Tackles — St. Joseph: Konnor LaVanway 11, Brent Huff 10, Ashton Megna 7. Mattawan: Sam Martignon 12, Thomas Hillring 9, Parker Hoffman 4.

Contact: mharden@thehp.com, 932-0371, @HPMaxwellHarden