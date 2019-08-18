Here are some thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost to the New York Giants 32-13 Friday night at MetLife Stadium in the second week of preseason. The kicking battle is the main focus.
1. Their numbers since training camp opened are nearly identical.
Their performance through two games is quite similar as both have made three kicks and missed one. But I’ve got to think Elliott Fry’s time in the competition is starting to run out. I’m not saying Eddy Pineiro will be the Bears kicker this season. It’s more of an elimination thing at this point, with two weeks in the preseason and only five full days of practice remaining before final cuts ahead of the Packers on Sept. 5 at Soldier Field.
I wrote in this space last week — after Fry made a 43-yard field goal at Soldier Field -- that the elevated vantage point for me increased questions about his leg strength. Range would be an issue for windy fall or winter games at Soldier Field. If range is going to be an issue, particularly late in the season, Fry would need to offset that by being super reliable from inside of 40 yards (something the Bears once trumpeted as a strength of Connor Barth). He hasn’t exactly been that, and while Fry hit an extra point in this game, his try from 47 yards midway through the second quarter was wide left.
“I just pulled it a little,” he said. “Gotta go back and watch it on film. Just be sure. I went just a hair left.”
Pineiro got only two kicks as well in the loss, as the offense mostly stumbled with Chase Daniel playing quarterback in the first half and Tyler Bray handling the second half. Only four of the 13 offensive possessions lasted more than four snaps. Pinerio hit a 41-yard field goal and was also good from 27 yards. Last week, he was wide left on a 48-yard field goal at Soldier Field.
“It’s always going to be hard whether you’re at any position splitting reps,” Fry said. “It’s definitely frustrating but it’s not anything that anybody can control. We both have gotten four kicks and now that’s eight kicks in two games. That is probably pretty standard. Might feel like less just because we’re splitting them but it is what it is. You’ve got to go in and make them when they count.”
I don’t know that Pineiro has a great shot at this job either, but he’s definitely got the leg strength to pull it off if he can harness some consistency. If the Bears don’t believe Fry is a realistic option in Week 1, they might as well give Pineiro all of the work next week at Indianapolis to see if he can improve his standing -- or if he will fade away. Final cuts are in two weeks on Aug. 31, and while the team doesn’t have to produce an answer to the kicking dilemma right now, it wouldn’t surprise me if they cut this thing down a little bit.
“I feel like there’s still two games left and anything could happen in the next two games,” Pineiro said. “Hopefully we get more kicks.”
We shall see.
2. The Bears took a bold swing at Kaare Vedvik last Sunday and missed.
We won’t know for some time if it was opportunity lost or if it will eventually fall under another category — sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make. What we do know is the Bears’ pursuit of Vedvik confirms the obvious -- the team isn’t in a comfortable place with Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro battling it out with less than three weeks until the start of the regular season. The longer the Bears carry two kickers on the roster, the more obvious it is they are operating as if they have no kicker.
I’m told the Bears offered the Ravens a conditional fifth-round pick in 2020 for Vedvik. It’s a big price to pay for a team already short on draft capital for next year, but consistent with general manager Ryan Pace’s aggressive nature of doing whatever it takes, especially with the window to legitimately compete in the NFC wide open following the blockbuster deal for Khalil Mack a little less than 12 months ago.
The Vikings had a more firm offer — a straight swap of their fifth-round pick in 2020 (no conditions attached) — and the Norwegian with the big, right leg is now in Minnesota where the team has yet to publicly announce if he will be the kicker or the punter. Projecting ahead to April 2020, the Bears have two picks in the first four rounds — their own Round 2 selection and one they are receiving from the Raiders.
So, shipping off a fifth-round pick for Vedvik would have further thinned out what will be a small draft class. Mack is the grand prize in that deal for the Bears, but the franchise will need young players on rookie contracts to fill starting roles and pay the line of drafted-and-developed players it has featuring guys like left guard Cody Whitehair, free safety Eddie Jackson, running back Tarik Cohen and others.
Vedvik will make his preseason debut for the Vikings on Sunday night against the Seahawks. Baltimore was shrewd to move Vedvik when it did. He started preseason with a bang, hitting four field goals in the Ravens’ opener to make him 12 of 13 on field goals dating back to the 2018 preseason. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta couldn’t risk Vedvik stumbling the next game against the Packers. It could have hurt his trade value and this was a chance for the Ravens to get something for almost nothing — Vedvik was an undrafted college free agent a year ago and had no shot at unseating Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history.
I had a general manager for a team with a comfortable kicking situation tell me last week that the absolute highest he could see compensation going for Vedvik was a fourth-round pick, and the Ravens came close by netting a fifth from the Vikings, who have been mired in kicking woes longer than the Bears. It stands to reason if you’re going to trade for a kicker, you make a deal with the Ravens.
They’ve done a better job identifying talent at the position over the years than any other club. Tucker was an undrafted free agent. Robbie Gould was once briefly in Baltimore before joining the Bears in 2005. Graham Gano, Stephen Hauschka and Wil Lutz all were Ravens. Baltimore’s second-best is usually good enough to have success elsewhere.
Kicker trades are rather uncommon and, as ESPN noted, the last time a kicker fetched something more than a sixth-round pick was all the way back in August 1996, when the Chiefs shipped a fifth-rounder to the Dolphins for Pete Stoyanovich.
While Vedvik has a new home, the Bears still have plenty of company when it comes to teams seeking kicking answers before the start of the regular season.
Look no further than the Jets, who had Chandler Catanzaro abruptly retire after the first week of preseason when he missed two extra points.
They signed Taylor Bertolet, who was with them in training camp a year ago, and he hit a 49-yard field goal Thursday night at Atlanta, but also missed two extra points.
The Jets have scored six touchdowns in preseason and are 2-for-6 when it comes to extra points. This is the team that had AFC Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers last season and more than $100 million in salary cap room — but let Myers sign in Seattle for $5.5 million guaranteed.
That decision, of course, happened under former GM Mike Maccagnan and some teams are uncomfortable giving specialists large contracts. The Bears know all too well that throwing money at a problem doesn’t necessarily ensure a solution. Cody Parkey will be cashing checks from the organization all season as the Bears owe him $3.5 million guaranteed. That comes out to roughly $205,882 per week, including the bye.
Entering Friday night’s action, there were 10 other teams carrying two kickers. Some of them have straight-up competitions ongoing and some are carrying camp legs, but it gives you an idea of how many kickers will be hitting the street soon with final cuts due by 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
You’ve got to wonder if the Falcons are thinking about picking up the phone and calling 44-year-old Matt Bryant, who they bid goodbye to back at the start of the offseason? Giorgio Tavecchio is 4-for-7 on field goals in preseason. In fairness, all three misses are from 50-plus yards but that hasn’t stopped grumbling in Atlanta from beginning.
3. Kyle Long apologized to his teammates Thursday morning at Halas Hall and when the team left later during the day for Newark, N.J., he remained behind as a result of the fight with Jalen Dalton during Wednesday night’s practice at Halas Hall.
Call it a suspension or whatever you would like, but don’t ask coach Matt Nagy about it because it’s not a topic he’s going to shed any light on.
Said Nagy after the game: “I really don’t want to get into it. It’s handled. Kyle’s handled it. We’ve handled it and we have a plan going forward.”
“I can’t even speak on that, boss,” Dalton said when I asked him what precipitated the incident in which Long had Dalton’s helmet and was swinging it at the undrafted rookie free agent from North Carolina.
It would be an absolute stunner if Nagy didn’t also fine Long, but what’s really important is when will the right guard be back on the practice field? The next scheduled practice is Tuesday at Halas Hall.
Reality is the Bears don’t have a lot of depth on the offensive line right now. Cody Whitehair dislocated the ring finger on his left hand during the same Wednesday practice. I’d expect Whitehair to be ready for the season opener, but it’s not an insignificant injury.
Offensive linemen need their hands to clutch and grab in the trenches. It’s unlikely any of the starters will beplay Aug. 24 at Indianapolis, but the Bears likely need to get Long back in the swing of things on the field as preparation for the Packers continues.
You may have wondered how much leaving Long at home from a game he wasn’t going to play in anyway is in terms of a punishment? One could make the case it’s a little more like a reward.
4. If Clifton Duck had it to do all over again, he’d leave Appalachian State early.
That sounds counterintuitive when you consider Duck departed school and declared for the NFL draft only to go undrafted. But Duck carries himself with the confidence and he should after his diving interception of Alex Tanney in the third quarter. The Giants had first-and-goal from the Bears’ 1-yard line and Duck had wide receiver Reggie White Jr. in man coverage. White motioned left and then came back across the formation. Outside linebacker James Vaughters was able to pressure Tanney, who ran a play fake.
“Coach (Deshea) Townsend and the other coaches, they say when you get an opportunity, you’ve got to make it,” Duck said. “I just trusted my technique, trusted my coaching, kept my eyes on my man and when he came, I went with him. The D-line and outside linebackers, they were there and they put the pressure on and got (Tanney) to float it out a little bit. I saw the ball hang and it was just an opportunity. I had to go get it.
“I just had to follow my keys, fight through the trash (traffic) and keep running. You never leave your feet unless you know you can get it. I felt like it was almost out of reach but just like me leaving college early, sometimes you’ve just got to better yourself. And I saw the ball and I said, ‘I gotta go get this.’”
Duck, who made 13 interceptions at Appalachian State in three seasons, popped up and raced 62 yards, setting up what turned out to be the only touchdown of the game for the Bears.
“I wish I had a little more in me to finish,” he said. “I had to pop up, find out where I was and where everyone else was at, and I was like, ‘Dang!’”
Duck has started to make some plays after a quiet start to training camp but he’s a smaller guy, listed at 5-foot-9, 176 pounds. He’s not going to push his way past rookie draft pick Duke Shelley, not anytime soon anyway, and he’s probably too small to help on special teams. But he’s made plays in practice and if you keep getting noticed, you’re bound to at least get a spot on the practice squad.
“I think he falls in to that deal of being opportunistic,” coach Matt Nagy said. “You guys have seen it. He’s done it in practice. I like that. I think anybody that has some ball skills which he does that is always playing hard, you appreciate that and I know he makes it difficult for our quarterbacks.”
Said Duck: “I mean, I had a decent camp, I made some plays. I try not to worry too much on where I am at depth-wise because performance-wise I always want to make sure I am getting better. I need to make plays when I get a chance to make plays because every place might not be your place but I can take what I learn from here and apply it elsewhere.”
I asked Duck if, a ways down the depth chart and a long, longshot to make the 53-man roster, if he doesn’t regret coming out of school? It would only be natural, right?
“I mean, depends on who you ask,” Duck said. “Lot of people are big on money and getting drafted, and things like that. I probably lost some money but ending up here with this group, all these guys, it’s perfect. You can’t put money on experience, you know what I am saying? People are like, ‘Don’t you wish you were still in school?’ I’m like, ‘Nah,’ because I feel like I am exactly where I need to be, learning the things I need to learn.’
“When I was coming out everyone was saying, ‘No, no, no.’ Everybody wanted me to stay. I just felt that for me, my family, it was time. Just bet on yourself. Hey, Bill Gates and those guys that didn’t finish school, I am pretty sure everybody told him, ‘Hey man, why you dropping out?’ He bet on himself. Sometimes you just gotta bet on yourself.”
5. I’m wondering if Adam Shaeen’s durability issues the past couple seasons -- and earlier in camp when a back issue kept him out for about a week -- will factor in the decision of what to do with Bradley Sowell, who is trying to make it as a tight end.
Sowell has gotten plenty of action in camp and through the first two preseason games and let’s face it, the Bears basically used him as an extra tight end last season when he didn’t have an eligible number.
With the team not carrying a fullback this season, that has to enhance Sowell’s chances at least some. The Bears told him early in the offseason it might be a possibility, but it didn’t become official until mid-May when coach Matt Nagy called him one evening and said the switch was definitely happening. Sowell weighed 309 pounds that night, an appropriate size for a reserve offensive lineman with enough ability to get the team through an emergency just about anywhere on the line.
“I knew it was a possibility and we had been discussing it just throughout the offseason and everything,” Sowell said. “They let some things play out and then let me know. I would guess they let the draft play out. I don’t really know how the process works. He told me to be alert for it just in case and that’s what we did.”
Sowell knew he had to reshape his body to have a shot at wearing a jersey with an eligible number during the regular season. There was about a month remaining in the voluntary offseason workout program and after that was a six-week break when he’d be back at his offseason home in Oxford, Miss., where he went to school at Ole Miss.
“I’m not an overly unhealthy eater, but I had to really clean it up and switch up my workouts and stuff like that,” Sowell said of his approach to get down to 270 when he reported for training camp. “It was hard work but I knew I could do it by a certain time. I didn’t take any days off and I did 14 workouts a week. No vacation. I went to a dark place and got after it. We dedicated this summer to the position change.
“It was very hot in Oxford. I just had to keep my strength in the morning and run a little. Then in the afternoon, I would eat dinner and I would go out there and I would run a lot right before I went to bed. I had to be very disciplined. Once I started to get going, I felt a good change and when I got back out here it felt awesome.”
Tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride called Sowell’s weight loss impressive and the shift has been made easier because the veteran already has a grasp on the blocking assignments, which are probably 85 percent of the job for him.
“Over the course of the summer, he did a great job with his body control on his routes, you know, so that was tremendous to see when he came back,” Gilbride said. “His first route was better than any route he had run in the spring. That was impressive to see. You know he had been working on it.”
Sowell will not make the roster because of his route-running ability, but with the Bears set to be better on the ground, I wonder if keeping a dedicated blocking tight end is a smart move for them. I asked Sowell if he felt like he had a better chance to make the roster as a tight end or an offensive lineman.
“Either way,” he said. “Same either way. I think either way I would have an equal shot so it doesn’t really matter. I was basically doing a lot of the same stuff last year.”
6. Rashaad Coward left the game with a left elbow injury and early indications are it was hyperextended.
He was wearing a large brace on his arm in the locker room after the game and will likely be scheduled for an MRI this weekend to determine the precise nature of the injury. Hopefully it’s not anything serious as he makes a roster push. He was strictly at right tackle in the game before the injury and you have to wonder if the Bears will give him a little time at left tackle as Cornelius Lucas struggled there with two holding penalties (both were declined). T.J. Clemmings got in at right tackle after Coward left the game, and he’s also an option at swing tackle after getting a slow start at the outset of training camp coming off an ACL injury from a year ago.
“Right now, I am just trying to get better every day and work on stuff that I really haven’t had a chance to work on because of my knee. Taking it day-by-day right now.”
Circle this as a position the Bears could definitely be monitoring at final cuts looking for a little help. Quality offensive linemen rarely come across the waiver wire but they could feel thin here if Coward is going to miss more than a short period of time.
7. One of the reasons, maybe the greatest reason, the Bears defer when they win the coin toss in the second half is to try to score on consecutive possessions, the kind of thing that can really turn a game.
That can involve plenty of situational football or the two-minute offense at the end of the second quarter and that’s just what happened here.
The situation: The Bears took over on their own 28-yard line with 1:14 remaining. Quarterback Chase Daniel hit rookie wide receiver Riley Ridley for 10 yards on third-and-2 and two plays later, there was a 14-yard connection with Javon Wims that moved the ball to the Giants’ 38-yard line. There were 20 seconds remaining and the Bears used their final timeout. At that point, it was Eddy Pineiro’s turn in the kicking rotation and it would have been a 56-yard field goal try.
Coach Matt Nagy ordered the field goal team to be ready but he wanted to run one, maybe two more snaps. Daniel missed Marvin Hall on a deep shot, taking only four seconds off the clock. The next play was snapped with 16 seconds remaining and Daniel hit Wims down the seam for a 29-yard gain. Wims was tackled by cornerback Corey Ballentine but popped up immediately and set the ball on the hashmark where the officials could set it. The Bears were able to race to the line, set and snap the ball with Daniel spiking it with one second remaining. That brought on Pineiro for a 27-yard field goal. And maybe more importantly, it served as a testing ground of sorts for Nagy.
“We’re in some spots right now where maybe we don’t do some things that we would do in a regular season,” Nagy said. “I’ll tell you, like for instance that right there, making a throw with 16 seconds -- there was one second on the clock when we clocked it so we were playing with fire there. I don’t know if -- not to get into our scheme -- but I don’t know if I would necessarily do that in a game.
“Again, the great part of preseason is we’re able to test that out and now we have video evidence of what we can do and it’s a credit to those guys. We practice that stuff, so what they just did with 16 seconds is hard to do and they did it very effectively, so when you look for positives for us, that’s something that I’m going to come away from this weekend and say, ‘You guys just rocked it, you did that the right way and we just got three points off of you guys executing what we teach you.’”
Surely, a similar situation is going arise at some point.
8. Can’t argue with Matt Nagy making the decision to hold rookie running back David Montgomery out of the game.
If he’s going to sit all the starters, he should let Montgomery be as fresh as possible for the opener. The third-round pick from Iowa State had six touches last week against the Panthers, likely the only six he’ll get all preseason.
“I would say that he’s done a good job in practice,” Nagy said. “We like what we’ve seen, but for the most part those guys that we’ve kept out, you saw who they were, and we just feel like that’s what we wanted to do this for this week.”
9. Look for the Bears to do everything they can to arrange a joint practice with another club during training camp next summer.
The hope was they would match up with a preseason partner this summer but that didn’t come to be. The Giants would have been an ideal match this week but, because they’ll will face each other during the regular season (the Giants come to Soldier Field on Nov. 24 in Week 12), teams generally don’t want to spend that much time together if they are going to square off when it matters for real.
The Bears got together with the Broncos last summer before coach Matt Nagy’s first season and the way he’s treating preseason games now, doing everything possible to keep front-line players out of the action, he’s seeking other alternatives to prepare.
The Bears have gone on the road for three joint practices since general manager Ryan Pace was hired, working with the Colts, Patriots and then the Broncos. There are two common themes with the joint practices -- they’ve come in Week 2 of preseason and they’ve been on the road. The problem with the Bears hosting another club for practices at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais is there is not a hotel with proximity to the campus that can fill an NFL team’s needs. It will require some good fortune when it comes to scheduling by the NFL office. We will see next spring how the preseason schedule shakes out for Nagy and his team.
10. Scouts from six NFL teams were present.
The Bills, Colts, Packers, Jets, Redskins and Steelers were represented. Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Washington were at the game last week as well.
10a. Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski sure looked like he was just about everywhere in the first half. Press box statistics credited him with eight tackles. Josh Woods, also an inside linebacker, made a bunch of plays again this week as well. I’m not sure the team can keep five inside linebackers, though, and I am pretty confident Joel Iyiegbuniwe will have a role.
10b. Outside of Javon Wims and a little bit from Riley Ridley, the back end depth at wide receiver has been a disappointment through two preseason games. Same goes for the tight ends not named Ian Bunting.
10c. Cornerback John Franklin III needs to do a better job of getting his head turned around, especially when he’s in the red zone. It’s hard to defend a pass you can’t see.
10d. Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones has looked pretty good in two preseason games. They need to get the fumbling issue worked out with him. Is it Jones or Eli Manning when the Giants come to Soldier Field in late November?