Lake Mich. Catholic embracing eight-man switch

Numbers are small as Lake Michigan Catholic joins the ranks of eight-man football competition.
Coach Toby Riley returns just 12 players, including eight from Countryside Academy, as the Lakers enter their first season of eight-man play.
“We really had no choice in the matter if we wanted to keep football alive at Lake Michigan Catholic,” said Riley, whose combined squad went 1-6 last fall playing the 11-man game. “It makes sense because we still get to play football. I’m embracing it. Our options were either eight-man or no football.
“This is our 50th anniversary of LMC football and we want to keep the school’s solid tradition alive,” added Riley. “Across the state the eight-man game in small schools and small communities keeps growing.”
There will be upward of 90 teams playing eight-man football in Michigan this season.
Catholic will compete in the new Southwest Michigan Eight-Man Football League, as Bridgman and New Buffalo, two other schools that will play eight-man for the first time; plus Michigan Lutheran, Lawrence, Martin and Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, schools already playing it.
“We expect the league to continue to grow in the area,” noted Riley.
Riley says the Lakers will probably run the ball more than pass it as “I’ve always liked power football.”
Quarterback will be senior Daiden Shaw, with seniors Brandon Buchanan (5-10, 225) and Connor Casey at runningbacks. Manning the offensive line will be tight ends Otto DeSchaaf, a sophomore, and senior Charles Booker.
At guards are senior Terrance Allen and freshman David Milanowski. The center is junior Logan Fairbanks (5-8, 270).
Defensively, Riley plans to use a 2-3 alignment up front “which at times will look like a five-man front with our three linebackers playing up.”
At defensive ends will be Allen and Fairbanks, with senior Myles Barney, Buchanan and Casey at linebackers. Cornerbacks will include Shaw and DeSchaaf, with Booker at safety.
Catholic’s home games will be played at the Lakeshore Rocket football field.