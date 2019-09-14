STEVENSVILLE – Michigan Lutheran had a tough time dealing with Lake Michigan Catholic's Daiden Shaw during Saturday night's football game.
The quarterback tallied 324 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Lakers to a 62-20 win over rival Michigan Lutheran at the Lakeshore Rocket football field.
“We improved on last week,” Lake Michigan Catholic coach Toby Riley said. “We knew we had to clean up some things and I was happy with tonight’s outcome.”
The Lakers had a 555-253 advantage in total yards of offense, 516 of which came on the ground.
“We played hard all the way through the end,” Michigan Lutheran coach Josh Nitz said. “We had some bang ups that we didn’t expect to have that threw our game plan for a loop but overall, we fought hard.
“We were disappointed with the end result but in the end the players played until the end.”
The Titans had no answer for Shaw, who scored on runs of 8, 11, 20, 50, 12, 5, and six yards.
Terrance Allen had 13 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown and Connor Casey added 5 carries for 41 yards and a score. Shaw scored six of his seven touchdowns in the first half as the Lakers led 40-14 at halftime.
“He’s even faster than we thought,” Nitz said. “He came out and blazed us. Watching him on film is not the same as seeing him live. It’s all about keeping him in the box and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”
“He just finds the hole,” Riley said. “He’s relentless; He keeps his legs moving and is hard to tackle. Beyond that, we probably had the best blocking we’ve had all year tonight. I’m happy with his performance.”
Michigan Lutheran was able to score on a 65-yard run by quarterback Jordan Ramirez and an 85-yard Patrick Kriese kickoff return in the first half. In the second half, Ramirez scrambled his way to an 18-yard touchdown run.
Ramirez was 6 of 15 passing for 68 yards and two interceptions and while adding 122 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Spencer Harris also lined up at quarterback and was 2 of 7 passing for 70 yards. Cameron Guse caught three passes for 97 yards.
On defense, Harris led Michigan Lutheran with 15 tackles and Brandon Buchanan tallied eight tackles to lead Lake Michigan Catholic, while Charles Booker and Otto DeSchaaf had one interception apiece.
Lake Michigan Catholic (1-1 SW MI 8-man, 2-1) faces Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at 7 p.m. Friday on the road and Michigan Lutheran (0-1 SW MI 8-man, 1-2) hosts Bridgman at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s going to take discipline,” Riley said. “They’re fast and throw the ball all over the place. The missed assignments we had today will eat us up next week. We’ll clean that up and let the chips fall where they may.”
“We thought we had the game plan ready to go but we didn’t execute it,” Nitz said. “I think we need more film and to spend time getting the mental game down. We have the physicality down, now we need the mental aspect.”
Catholic 42, Lutheran 20
Catholic`20`20`8`14`—`42
Lutheran`6`8`6`0`—`20
First quarter
L – Daiden Shaw 8 run (run good), 8:25.
L – Shaw 11 run (run failed), 3:45.
L – Shaw 20 run (run failed), 1:19.
ML – Jordan Ramirez 65 run (run failed), 1:00.
Second quarter
L– Shaw 50 run (run good), 11:16.
L – Shaw 12 run (pass failed), 3:39.
ML – Kriese 85 kick return (run good), 3:26.
L – Shaw 5 run (run failed), 0:37.
Third quarter
ML – Ramirez 18 run (kick failed), 3:22.
L – Shaw 6 run (run good), 0:14.
Fourth quarter
L – Terrance Allen 6 run (run failed), 10:04.
L – Connor Casey 2 run (run good), 0:36.
`C`ML
First downs`28`9
Total net yards`555`253
Rushes-yards`46-516`18-125
Passing yards`39`128
Comp-att-int`1-1-0`8-22-2
Penalties-yards`6-59`9-75
Individual statistics
Rushing – LM Catholic: Daiden Shaw 25-324-7, Terrance Allen13-108-1, Connor Casey 5-41-1. M Lutheran: Jordan Ramirez 1-122-1, Spencer Harris 3-8, Patrick Kriese 1-3.
Passing – LM Catholic: Shaw 1-1 39. M Lutheran: Ramirez 6-15-2 68, Harris 2-7 70.
Receiving – LM Catholic: Charles Booker 1-39. M Lutheran: Cameron Guse 3-97, Harris 2-32, Kriese 1-9.
Tackles – LM Catholic – Brandon Buchanan 8, Otto DeSchaaf 6, Allen 5. M Lutheran: Harris 15, Nate Menzimer 12, Ramirez 11.
