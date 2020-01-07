Lake Michigan Catholic is seeking qualified applicants for the boys and girls soccer coaching positions at Lake Michigan Catholic Middle School.
For any inquiries or questions, contact athletic director Neil Carter at ncarter@lmclakers.org.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lake Michigan Catholic is seeking qualified applicants for the boys and girls soccer coaching positions at Lake Michigan Catholic Middle School.
For any inquiries or questions, contact athletic director Neil Carter at ncarter@lmclakers.org.