STEVENSVILLE – Lakeshore's boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 55-39 victory over Edwardsburg on Tuesday.
The Eddies won the girls game of the doubleheader 56-26.
The boys game was a game of runs early on. The Lancers jumped out to a 9-0 lead before the Eddies responded with a 7-0 run to make it 9-7. A Grant Gondrezick 3-pointer capped a 14-0 run that pushed Lakeshore’s lead to 23-7.
Lakeshore led by as many as 18 before taking a 29-13 lead into halftime.
Edwardsburg refused to go quietly. The Eddies used a 9-3 run to cut the lead to 32-22 midway through the third.
But that’s as close as they got.
“I thought we attacked their zone effectively to start the game and kind of bogged down a bit,” Lakeshore boys coach Sean Schroeder said. “Everytime I thought we’d knock them out of the game, they creeped right back in. But give them a lot of credit, they’re a good basketball team. We have a lot of things to work on.
“Hopefully come March, we’ll be a pretty good team.”
Max Hafner, Colby Sidenbender, and Luke Stowasser each scored eight points for the Eddies.
JJ Bushu scored 12 points and Ben Brower had 11 for the Lancers, who received a boost off the bench from players like Ben Anderson and Gondrezick. Anderson scored eight points and Gondrezick – a freshman transfer from Benton Harbor – scored seven. The duo combined to make four of Lakeshore’s six 3-pointers.
“(Grant) is a very young, very skilled basketball player,” Schroeder “But he hasn’t practiced much with us and has a lot to learn about our system. (Ben Anderson) played well for us and gave us a spark. He really shot the ball with confidence.”
Lakeshore improves to 8-0 on the season ahead of a Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference West game against Niles at 7 p.m. Friday at home. The Lancers are tied with Portage Central atop the division.
The Lakeshore girls struggled against Edwardsburg’s 2-2-1 press defense and found themselves down 19-2 after the first quarter and 29-6 at halftime.
Lakeshore outscored Edwardsburg 13-11 in the third quarter, but the Eddies responded with a 14-0 run to start the fourth. Edwardsburg led by as many as 35 in the game.
“We had a game plan coming into the game,” Lakeshore girls coach Michael Clark said. “When we executed the press break the way we planned, good things happened. When we tried to drive up and down the sidelines, they trapped us and we turned it over. We adjusted well in the third quarter but we’re still struggling with consistency.”
Abbey Krugh led Edwardsburg with 17 points while Claire Bartz and Kaitlynne Bartz scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Morgan Tillman led the Lancers with 10 points and Hollee Cercik added six.
“Morgan is fantastic,” Clark said. “She’s our only returning starter from last season. She gives 110 percent every game. We’ve worked on adjustments with her shooting and she made some great finishes late. She rebounded well and played a complete game.”
Girls basketball
Edwardsburg 56, Lakeshore 26
EDWARDSBURG (56)
Abbey Krugh 6 1-1 17, Claire Bartz 6 1-2 14, Kaitlynne Bartz 5 1-2 11, Paige Albright 3 0-0 6, Macey Laubach 2 0-0 4, Averie Markel 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-5 56.
LAKESHORE (26)
Morgan Tillman 5 0-1 10, Hollee Hercik 3 0-0 6, Shelby Grau 1 0-0 3, Sarah Moore 1 0-0 3, Ella Jeske 1 0-0 2, Jayden Schmaltz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-1 26.
Edwardsburg;21;8;11;16;–;56
Lakeshore;2;4;13;7;–;26
3-point goals – Edwardsburg 5 (Krugh 4, Bartz), Lakeshore 2 (Grau, Moore). Total fouls – Edwardsburg 11, Lakeshore 9. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None.
Records – Edwardsburg 10-1, Lakeshore 3-6.
Boys basketball
Lakeshore 55, Edwardsburg 39
LAKESHORE (55)
JJ Bushu 4 2-3 12, Ben Brower 4 3-5 11, Ben Anderson 3 0-0 8, Dylan Clem 3 1-2 7, Grant Gondrezick 2 1-2 7, Austin Holgate 1 2-2 4, Jonathan Worsham 2 0-0 4, Ja’Kobe Young 1 0-2 2. Totals: 20 9-16 55.
EDWARDSBURG (39)
Max Hafner 4 0-0 8, Colby Sidenbender 2 2-2 8, Luke Stowasser 4 0-1 8, Zach Strycker 3 0-0 7, Jaylynn Luster 1 0-0 3, Brendan Byce 1 0-0 2, Mac Gaideski 1 0-1 2, Connor Nelson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 3-7 39.
Lakeshore;15;14;10;16;–;55
Edwardsburg;7;6;15;11;–;39
3-point goals – Lakeshore 6 (Bushu 2, Anderson 2, Gondrezick 2), Edwardsburg 4 (Sidenbender 2, Strycker, Luster). Total fouls – Lakeshore 15, Edwardsburg 12. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None.
Records – Lakeshore 8-0, Edwardsburg 5-5.