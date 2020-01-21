COLOMA – The Lakeshore competitive cheer team’s promise was on full display at Monday’s Coloma Invitational.
The Lancers took first place in the Division 2 competition with a score of 621.3, the highest score of the seven varsity teams at the event.
“We’re getting there,” Lakeshore coach Michelle Galla said. “It’s been a rebuilding season for us; we lost a lot of seniors from last year and have a lot of kids who have never cheered before. They’re getting there, though, so we’re moving up. I think they’ve been working hard as a team and are encouraging each other.
“We’re changing things every single day. I’m proud of them for being able to perform under that stress.”
Coloma won Division 3 with a score of 618.28 and Lake Michigan Catholic took first in Division 4 with a 613.2. South Haven (604.52) placed second in Division 3 and Dowagiac (494.62) third, while Hartford (583.9) finished second in Division 4.
With a cheerleader unable to participate due to illness, host Coloma reshuffled their routine and made it work to the tune of a first-place finish.
“We had to change some of our skills in round two (due to an illness),” Coloma coach Christin Smith said. “One of my girls performed some skills she just learned. That was a big bonus for our team.”
St. Joseph finished second in Division 2 with a score of 546.7. The Bears had to adjust their routine on the fly after a cheerleader left the team.
“From having someone leave us to scrambling last minute to find out what we’re going to do, they did really well,” St. Joseph coach Brittany Hausmann said. “For a team that’s rebuilding, we’re just trying to improve our score week after week. That’s what we’re doing and I can’t ask for more.”
To compensate for the loss of a team member, the Bears went from two stunt groups in their routine to one stunt group.
“That changed the factor of our score but it put a lot of pressure on only four girls getting the points by themselves, but they were able to do it,” Hausmann said.
With a win in hand, Lakeshore hopes Monday’s win is a sign of good things to come.
“I hope it gives us some confidence,” Galla said. “We’re used to doing better as a program but nobody can win all the time. The returners have stepped up as leaders for us and it’s really starting to show.”
Coloma Invitiational
Division 2 – Lakeshore 621.3 (200,158, 263.3), St. Joseph 546.7 (179.2,152.1,215.4).
Division 3 – Coloma 618.28 (200.6,166.48,251.2), South Haven 604.52 (186.9,157.32,260.3), Dowagiac 494.62 (179.1,121.12,194.4).
Division 4 – LM Catholic 613.2 (205.7,170.3,237.2), Hartford 583.9 (190,152.3,241.6).