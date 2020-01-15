STEVENSVILLE – When the Lakeshore girls basketball team needed a basket, Ella Jeske delivered.
The senior guard scored led all scorers with 17 points in a 56-44 Lancers win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix on Tuesday.
“Fast passes were big for us,” Jeske said. “I used my speed to get up there. When we got on our fast breaks, a lot of my teammates got up the court fast, too, which led to easy lay-ups for us.”
Riley Pifer and Morgan Tillman scored 13 and 11 points respectively for the Lancers, who jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game.
But the Knights were able to climb back thanks to offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points.
Leading 22-15 at halftime, the Lancers used a 20-6 run to take control of the game. Jeske was the spark, scoring nine points in the third quarter and 13 total in the second half.
“Ella was fantastic defensively and offensively,” Lakeshore coach Michael Clark said. “She’s our firecracker defensively; she’s one of the fastest players I’ve ever coached. What I was most proud of her tonight was that she was in control. At times, we struggle with that, but she was able to lead us and play in control.”
Chyahir Lewis and Lucyma Konjoh scored 12 points apiece to lead the Knights.
The Lancers led by as many as 19 points in the second half.
“Honestly, that was probably the best game we’ve played all year from start to finish,” Lakeshore coach Michael Clark said. “We’ve had some games early where we play well for one quarter but struggle the rest of them. Even when the lead went down tonight, we were able to respond.”
Lakeshore travels to face Mattawan at 5:45 p.m. Friday. The Lancers hope that Tuesday’s success is a sign of things to come.
“I think this boosts our confidence,” Clark said. “Last year we only won two games and we’re already at three games this year and we’re not even halfway through our season. I think that gives us motivation going forward.”
Lakeshore 56, Kal. Loy Norrix 44
LAKESHORE (56)
Ella Jeske 8 0-0 17, Riley Pifer 5 1-2 13, Morgan Tillman 4 3-4 11, Olivia Trivedi 4 0-0 8, Hollee Hercik 3 0-0 6, Reneigh Sandmann 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 5-8 56.
LOY NORRIX (44)
Chyahir Lewis 6 0-1 12, Lucyma Konjoh 6 0-0 12, Inve Williams 2 0-0 5, Yasmine Cameron 2 0-0 5, Breonia Robinson 2 1-1 5, Chimela Okpechukwu 1 1-1 3, Wendy Miedema 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 2-3 44.
Lakeshore 24 8 20 14 – 56
Loy Norrix 5 12 10 17 – 44
3-point goals – Lakeshore 3 (Pifer 2, Jeske), Loy Norrix 2 (Williams, Cameron). Total fouls – Loy Norrix 12, Lakeshore 8. Fouled out – None. Technical Fouls – None. Records – Lakeshore 3-4, Loy Norrix 2-7.
Contact: mharden@thehp.com, 932-0371, @HPMaxwellHarden