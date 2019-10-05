Lakeshore football lost its third straight game, falling 27-7 at unbeaten Battle Creek Lakeview on Friday.
Lakeshore (2-4) is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 1997. The Lancers can’t qualify automatically, and will need to win their final three games to have any chance at postseason play.
Lakeshore’s lone touchdown came on a 10-yard pass from Jimmy Gillette to Grant Ruddell in the second quarter, which tied the contest at seven. Ruddell finished with seven catches for 64 yards.
Lakeview (6-0) was led by Jackson Kitchen, who rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
The Spartans also scored on an interception return and a blocked punt return.
Zeke Rohl carried 15 times for 83 yards for the Lancers.
Lakeshore 0 7 0 0 — 7
BC Lakeview 7 0 13 7 — 27
First quarter
BCL — Tanner Underwood 62 interception return (Joel Metzger kick), 8:44.
Second quarter
Lks — Grant Ruddell 10 pass from Jimmy Gillette (Gillette kick), 9:32.
Third quarter
BCL — Nic Saumier 42 blocked punt return (Jackson Kitchen kick), 8:03.
BCL — Kitchen 5 run (Kick failed), 2:04.
Fourth quarter
BCL — Kitchen 6 run (Tayvon Hughes kick), 2:49.
Lks BCL
First downs 12 16
Total net yards 175 226
Rushes-yards 29-97 42-217
Passing yards 78 9
Comp-att-int 9-26-2 1-3-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-3
Penalties-yards 11-88 10-86
Punts-avg. 6-27.7 2-33.5
Individual statistics
Rushing — Lakeshore: Zeke Rohl 15-83, Treyjen Keim 8-20. BC Lakeview: Jackson Kitchen 16-166.
Passing — Lakeshore: Gillette 9-25-1 78.
Receiving — Lakeshore: Ruddell 7-64, Logan Miller 2-14.
Tackles — Lakeshore: Evin Koeppe 7, Rohl 6.
Records — Lakeshore 2-4, BC Lakeview 6-0.
Portage Northern 63, Niles 14
Niles (1-3, 1-5) got a 56-yard touchdown run from Javond Ball and a 37-yard scoring pass from Brayden Lake to Nate Goins, but it wasn’t nearly enough to top Portage Northern (4-0, 5-1). The Huskies led 42-14 at halftime.
Complete results were unavailable.
Lake Michigan Catholic 44, Bangor 28
Daiden Shaw rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns, threw for 122 yards and a score, and returned a kickoff 59 yards to help Catholic even its record in its first eight-man football season.
Charles Booker caught of all three of Shaw’s completed passes, including a 65-yard touchdown reception.
Bangor (0-5) led 22-14 early in the second quarter. Catholic (3-3) tied the score on a 66-yard touchdown run by Brandon Buchanan, and pulled away in the second half.
Catholic 14 14 8 8 — 44
Bangor 16 6 6 0 — 28
First quarter
B — 4 run (run good)
C — Daiden Shaw 59 kickoff return (Shaw run)
B — 2 run (run good)
C — Shaw 1 run (conversion failed)
Second quarter
B — 31 pass (conversion failed)
C — Brandon Buchanan 66 run (Shaw run)
C — Shaw 10 run (conversion failed)
Third quarter
B — 4 run (conversion failed)
C — Charles Booker 65 pass from Shaw (Shaw run)
Fourth quarter
C — Shaw 16 run (Shaw run)
C B
First downs 16 18
Total net yards 373 364
Rushes-yards 40-251 37-226
Passing yards 122 140
Comp-att-int 3-4-0 5-9-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-yards 5-44 12-90
Individual statistics
Rushing — Catholic: Shaw 32-170, Buchanan 1-66.
Passing — Catholic: Shaw 3-4-0 122.
Receiving — Catholic: Booker 3-122.
Records — Catholic 3-3, Bangor 0-5.
Lawrence 66, Michigan Lutheran 6
Lawrence’s eight-man football team got its first win of the season with a blowout over Michigan Lutheran.
The Tigers’ Bol Bak rushed for six touchdowns to pace Lawrence, with Zack Paymet adding a pair of scores. Brandon Lopez returned an interception for a score as well.
Lutheran’s lone score came on a nine-yard strike from Jordan Ramirez to Cameron Guse.
Guse and Ramirez also led the Titans defensively, with Ramirez tallying 3 1/2 tackles and Guse three.
Lawr 22 16 20 8 — 66
ML 0 6 0 0 — 6
First quarter
La — Bol Bak 1 run (2-pt good).
La — Zack Payment 3 run (2-pt good).
La — Bak 21 run (2-pt good).
Second quarter
La — Bak 68 run (2-pt failed).
La — Brandon Lopez 30 interception return (2-pt good).
ML — Cameron Guse 9 pass from Jordan Ramirez (2-pt failed).
Third quarter
La — Bak 35 run (2-pt good).
La — Bak 12 run (2-pt failed).
La — Bak 35 run (2-pt good).
Fourth quarter
La — Payment 75 run (2-pt good).
La ML
Total net yards 438 202
Rushes-yards 20-360 26-67
Passing yards 78 135
Comp-att-int 4-10-1 9-30-3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Lutheran: Jordan Ramirez 11-57.
Passing — Lutheran: Ramirez 5-24-74, TD, 2 INT.
Receiving — Lutheran: Cameron Guse 5-88-1.
Tackles — Lutheran: Ramirez 3.5, Guse 3.
Records — Lawrence 1-3 Southwest Michigan Eight-man Football League, 1-5; Lutheran 0-4, 1-5.
Complete stats for Lawrence not available.
Mendon 35, Hartford 14
Hartford couldn’t stop Mendon’s running game, as the Hornets gained 238 yards on the ground in the Southwest 10 matchup.
Aaron Sinclair carried 31 times for 114 yards for Hartford (2-3, 3-3). Quarterback Kyle Manning added 41 yards rushing and 62 passing.
Jackson Crotser led Mendon (5-1, 5-1) with 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Hartford 0 7 0 7 — 14
Mendon 7 13 7 8 — 35
First quarter
M — Austin Rensi 2 run (kick good)
Second quarter
M — Jackson Crotser 23 run (kick good)
M — Rensi 8 run (kick failed)
H — Dylan Voss 5 pass from Kyle Manning (kick good)
Third quarter
M — Rensi 5 run (kick good)
Fourth quarter
H — Aaron Sinclair 1 run (kick good)
M — Crotser 15 run (Rensi run)
H M
First downs 17 14
Total net yards 215 249
Rushes-yards 45-153 31-238
Passing yards 62 11
Comp-att-int 5-20-1 1-1-0
Fumbles lost 0 1
Penalties-yards 10-165 4-19
Punts-avg. 1-29 0-0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Hartford: Sinclair 31-113, Manning 10-41. Mendon: Crotser 16-142, Rensi 13-93.
Passing — Hartford: Manning 5-20-1 62.
Receiving — Hartford: Sinclair 3-37.
Tackles — Hartford: Manning 6, Joe Beebe 5.
Buchanan 26, Saugatuck 18
Buchanan earned its second straight win with a 26-18 victory over Saugatuck (2-4).
Johnny Rager caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown for the Bucks.
Buchanan (2-4) faces undefeated Berrien Springs next week on the road in BCS Red action.
S 0 3 0 15 – 18
B 6 7 6 7 – 26
First quarter
B – Keeghan Pelley 1 run (pass failed), 7:03.
Second quarter
S – 31 field goal, 11:14.
B – Johnny Rager 16 pass from Levi Zelmer (kick good), 7:59.
Third quarter
B – Logan Grwinski 32 field goal, 5:30.
B – Grwinski 33 field goal, 1:25.
Fourth quarter
S – 31 run (pass good), 11:13.
B – Rager interception return (kick good), 9:36.
S – 9 pass (kick good), 5:20.
B S
First downs 14 15
Total yards 305 225
Rushes-yards 37-145 38-149
Passing yards 160 76
Comp-att-int 7-18-1 8-16-1
Penalties-yards 5-60 4-45
Individual statistics
Rushing – Buchanan: Aidan Kile 5-67, Johnny Rager 9-31, Levi Zelmer 9-31.
Passing – Buchanan: Levi Zelmer 7-18-160-1.
Receiving – Buchanan: DeDrick Adkerson 1-78, Darius Griggs 2-47, Johnny Rager 1-16.
Tackling – Buchanan: Blaize Orphandis 7.5, Aidan Kile 6, Cam Lorance 5.5.
Delton Kellogg 34, Watervliet 14
Watervliet (0-2 SAC Lakeshore, 2-4) tied the contest at 14 in the second quarter before Delton Kellogg (1-1, 3-3) pulled away.
Evan Hutchins scored two touchdowns for Watervliet and freshman Tyson Williams passed for 127 yards.
Complete results were unavailable.
Brandywine 31, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 8
Quarterback Gabe Gouin tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Bobcats to victory over NorthPointe. Jaelen Briggs had two touchdown catches.
Brandywine (6-0) is now postseason eligible and will face Gobles on the road next week.
B 10 13 8 0 – 31
NPC 0 8 0 0 – 8
First quarter
B – Safety, 11:48.
B – Gabe Gouin 10 run (run good), 3:38.
Second quarter
NPC – Hayden Koehler 3 run (kick good), 11:51.
B – Gouin 6 run (pass failed), 5:05.
B – Jaelen Briggs 3 pass from Gouin (kick good), 0:04.
Third quarter
B – Briggs 25 pass from Gouin (pass good), 6:08.
B NPC
First downs 22 6
Total yards 387 143
Rushes-yards 53-323 14-25
Passing yards 64 118
Comp-att-int 5-11-1 7-18-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 2-25
Individual statistics
Rushing – Brandywine: Jordan Abrams 23-171, Gouin 14-103. NPC: Baryden Koehler 3-9.
Passing – Brandywine: Gouin 5-10-64-1. NPC: Drew Wurn 7-18-118-0.
Receiving – Brandywine: Briggs 3-51. NPC: Josiah Dooley 2-55.
Tackles – Brandywine: Brock Prenkert 6, Connor Janowiak 6, Steven Kendall 5.