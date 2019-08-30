STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore’s season opener against visiting Holland West Ottawa was postponed due to continual lightning delays Thursday night with the Lancers holding a 28-13 lead with 10:10 left in the third quarter.
The game will be finished today from that point at 1 p.m.
West Ottawa opened the scoring on an 8-yard run by quarterback Jake Zimmer following a Lancer fumble. The Panthers’ attempt at a two-point conversion failed.
The Lancers quickly answered for a 7-6 lead after one period of play on an 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Jimmy Gillette to wide out Grant Ruddell, and Gillette’s subsequent extra point boot.
Lakeshore added two more touchdowns in the second quarter for a 21-6 halftime lead. The first came on a bruising 44-yard run following a shanked Panther punt. The second TD of the period was a 44-yard pass from Gillette to receiver Justin Bushu.
At the start of the third, the Lancers’ James Harris returned a punt 49 yards to pay dirt, after the ball glanced off a helmet of an Ottawa player and off another Lakeshore player.
Harris picked up the loose football and sprinted to the north endzone.
Then just before the first lightning delay, West Ottawa’s Zimmer connected on a long 67-yeard aerial to Kobe Hescott and the extra point kick was good.
Gillette had completed 12 of 23 passes for 158 yards and two TDs, in his Lakeshore debut. Lakeshore produced 220 yards of total offense in its new wide-open attack while holding West Ottawa to 176.
The game will resume with 10:10 remaining in the third quarter with the Panthers kicking off to the Lancers.