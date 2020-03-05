STEVENSVILLE — Kalamazoo Central’s girls basketball team jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back in eliminating Lakeshore, 54-33, in a Division 1 district semifinal here Wednesday night.

Coach Jason Plunkett’s Maroon Giants improved to 12-10 with the win and will take on 19-3 Portage Central, a 44-26 winner over Mattawan, for the district crown Friday night.