Lakeshore looks to turn on the offense this season

Lakeshore’s 5-5 football team averaged just 10 points a game last year, but coach Bryan Keim expects that to change dramatically this season.
The Lancers hired former Watervliet coach Jeremy Andrews and his passing attack to be offensive coordinator, and Lancer fans can expect a wide-open aerial assault.
“We plan to play a fast-paced, up-tempo style, which has been a real jolt to this football team,” said Keim, now in his sixth season at the Lakeshore helm. “But we also plan to mix in some power runs. We want to take what the defense gives us, and we plan on attacking downfield.”
Keim added he expects to throw the ball 60 percent of the time, but some games it may be 70-80 or 50 percent depending on the situation.
That will require a quarterback with a strong arm, and Lakeshore has found one in junior Jimmy Gillette, son of former St. Joseph standout Mike Gillette. Gillette transferred from St. Joseph to Lakeshore this summer. Gillette will also handle the placekicking chores, like his father did for the University of Michigan.
Lakeshore returns just three starters on offense and six on defense. Back on offense are center Dylan Clem, the biggest Lancer at 6-4, 260 pounds and a four-year starter, and senior guard Parker Soulard, plus senior wide receiver Ja’Kobe Young.
The lone running back in the Lancers new offensive scheme will be junior Aiden Jackson, who saw action last fall. The four wideouts will be Young, juniors Riley Adams and Grant Rudell, and sophomore Cage Davison. Up front with Clem and Soulard will be senior Collin Valley at guard, plus tackles senior Alex Hoss and junior Gavin Foster.
Defensively, Keim’s 4-2-5 alignment will feature senior Diego Avello, plus juniors Evin Koeppe, Kaleb Tollefson and Randall Veldman manning the front wall. Expected to start at linebackers are seniors Garrit Marshall and Jake Trivedi.
The defensive backfield will include senior cornerback Darnell Hurse-Rimpson and junior Landen Thompson, plus juniors JJ Bushu and Treyjen Keim at safety. Senior Gerrit Marshall will be the roverback.
Bushu or Gillette will handle the punting chores and Oli Carmondy the kickoffs.
Keim feels his team will be very competitive, but says defending Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division champion Portage Northern is the favorite as it returns “everyone except their quarterback.”
“Our schedule is front-end loaded, so we’ll find out early on how competitive we’re going to be,” noted Keim.
Lakeshore will not field a junior varsity team this fall, just varsity and freshmen. Keim added the freshmen team will play other team’s JVs, if necessary. Lakeshore’s varsity roster features 14 seniors, 21 juniors and 21 sophomores.
Lakeshore opens the season hosting Holland West Ottawa on Thursday night. West Ottawa opened the season last fall with a 35-10 victory over the visiting Lancers.