Three area high school wrestling teams are rated in Michigan Grappler’s preseason poll.
Lakeshore is ranked No. 8 and Niles is No. 10 in Division 2. Dowagiac is No. 10 in Division 3. Both Niles and Dowagiac won team regionals last winter, but were eliminated in the state quarterfinals of their respective divisions.
The state team finals will be held Feb. 28-29 at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. The individual state finals will be held Mar. 6-7 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Coach Bruce Bittenbender’s Lancers return a wealth of talent including seven individual state qualifiers, five of which have placed at state. Niles returns four state qualifiers, including the area’s only returning state runner-up in senior Jamison Zimmerman at 103 pounds.
“Lakeshore is the team to beat in our area this year, as we graduated eight senior starters, including five state qualifiers,” stated Todd Hesson, Vikings coach. “We have to replace those who graduated, but hope to remain very competitive.”
“We’re certainly not looking past Niles,” noted Bittenbender, back for his 50th season at the Lancers helm. “But our team goals are to win conference and regional and see what happens at team state.”
Lakeshore’s four returning state placers include sophomores Cam Litaker and Micah Hanau, plus seniors Shane Williams and Zeke Rohl.
Litaker and Williams took third at 103 and 130, respectively, while Hanau was fifth at 125 and Rohl seventh at 215. In addition, senior Bailey DeLaTorre, who took seventh at state in 2018 at 103, is back out for the sport.
“They along with state qualifiers Jon Gelesko (119) and Kyle Stampfly (119) will be the nucleus of our team,” added Bittenbender, who has a career dual meet record of 920-263-2, currently the most wins in the state and second nationally. “We’re very strong from 103-145, but with the exception of Zeke Rohl at 215, we’ll need some of our other upper weight wrestlers to improve on their records of last season, and I expect they will.”
Besides Zimmerman, Niles returns state qualifiers Javond Ball (135) and Kade Wagley (140), both seniors. In addition, senior Ryan Franco, a state qualifier at 112 as a freshman in 2017, is back out.
The two teams will collide in their conference dual meet at Lakeshore on Feb. 5.
St. Joseph does not return a state qualifier, but has solid matmen in sophomores Nolan Wertanen (103), Jack Sherman (112), Jacob Halsey (130) and Matt Morris (160) plus senior Drake Collins (189). The highly-touted Wertanen was 26-1 last season before a broken hand ended his season.
“Even though we’ve toughened up our schedule, we hope to improve on last season’s 13-13 record,” said Bears coach Taylor Misel. “The tougher competition will help prepare us better for the state tournament.”
Benton Harbor and the Dream Academy have a co-op program again this season, but coach Ryan Berry won’t be able to fill all 14 weight classes.
“Our numbers are down and we’ll probably have four or five holes in our lineup,” noted Berry. “But we have a few kids that could surprise some people in senior Pharrel Boyd (119), junior Marlon Brown (160-171) and sophomore Dash Harris-Moore (160).
Divison 3
Dowagiac will be led by returning state placer junior heavyweight Wyatt Bailey, who placed eighth.
South Haven returns three state qualifiers in sophomore Ray Woodell (119), junior Trevor Winkel (135), and senior Jackson Calvert (189)
Coloma will be counting heavily on returning state placers senior heavyweight Cole Alsup and sophomore Caleb Ishmael. Alsup placed fifth at state, and Ishmael took fourth at 103.
Buchanan coach Andy Riggs listed 10 wrestlers on his varsity roster, including regional qualifiers sophomore Hunter Weinberg and Mason Colglazier. “We have a very young team with only two seniors,” he said.
Brandywine coach Rex Pomranka returns seven starters including junior Hunter Heath back after placing fifth at state at 130. But the Bobcats have moved up to Division 3 and can expect some tougher competition come team and individual tournament time, according to Pomranka.
Watervliet has also jumped into D3. The Panthers return state qualifiers Trevor Pelton (112) and Alex Isbrecht (125), both seniors.
Division 4
Decatur coach Mitch Kennedy will be counting heavily on returning seniors Jared Checkley (160), a two-time state placer, and Romeo Lopez, a returning state qualifier at 125. Chechley has 123 career wins and Lopez 106.
Other returning state qualifiers include Lawrence’s Chris Schuman (145).
RETURNING AREA STATE QUALIFIERS
Last year’s weights
*State placer
Division 2
LAKESHORE - *Cam Litaker (103), Kyle Stampfly (119), Jon Gelesko (119), *Micah Hanau (125), *Shane Williams (130), *Zeke Rohl (215).
NILES - *Jamison Zimmerman (103), Javond Ball (135), Kade Wagley (140).
Division 3
COLOMA - *Caleb Ishmael (103), *Cole Alsup (Hwt.).
DOWAGIAC - *Wyatt Bailey (Hwt.).
SOUTH HAVEN - Ray Woodall (119), Trevor Winkel (135), Jackson Calvert (189).
Division 4
BRANDYWINE - *Hunter Heath (130).
DECATUR - Romeo Lopez (125), *Jared Checkley (160).
WATERVLIET - Trevor Pelton (112), Alex Isbrecht (125).