Lakeshore volleyball coach Sarah Strefling has high expectations for her new team.
“I’m hoping that honestly we can make a name for ourselves,” Strefling said. “I want to be noticed this year. Hopefully we are getting talked about and teams are prepping to defeat us instead of going through the motions against Lakeshore.”
Strefling, a 1999 Lakeshore graduate, previously coached at Edwardsburg, where she won six conference titles and three district crowns.
Lakeshore is coming off a district championship season, its first since 2005. Repeating will be a challenge, as the Lancers have moved up from Division 2 to Division 1 this season.
Lakeshore returns a number of key players. Returning seniors include setter Emma Meyer, right-side hitter Bailey Joachim, and middle hitter Morgan Tillman, who could move to the outside. Junior outside hitters Lily Cashen and Cali Allen are also back.
Two softball standouts are new to the team. Senior Sierra Ciesielski will play middle hitter, and sophomore Gianna Kerschbaum is a libero. Strefling also played softball for coach Denny Dock, and said that experience has helped her new players.
“It’s fun because they understand that competitive edge,” Strefling said.
Lakeshore opened the season with a pair of tournaments in August, but is on a break in the schedule and won’t play again until Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of athletes on the team,” Strefling said. “In my eyes, they still look pretty raw, so there’s still a lot of development.
“A big strength is a lot of resilient, scrappy defense. We don’t want to let the ball hit the ground, and they’re good about finding unique ways to not let that happen.”
St. Joseph is off to a tough start to this season, struggling in tournaments at Vicksburg and Grand Haven.
A bright spot for the Bears has been the play of sophomore Karly Klaer, who has been a team leader in kills, assists and digs so far this season.
Other key statistical contributors early on have been Lauryn Griffin, Ainsley Hegg and Olivia Blackmond.
Niles is off to a 10-7-2 start. Nikki Nate and Taylor Bailey have led the Vikings in kills, with Bianca Pickens leading the defense with big dig numbers.
Grace Florkowski and Emma Beckman have shared setting duties.
Bridgman had an up-and-down season last year with a young team, but has high goals with much of the lineup back.
“We can win this district and win this conference, that’s our goal,” Bridgman coach Jim Ragosta said. “We want to play really consistent volleyball.”
Senior Haley Goff leads the way for the Bees, splitting time between setter and outside hitter.
“She’s definitely one of the best players in the whole area,” Ragosta said.
Other returning seniors include outside hitter Summer Janes, who Ragosta said will be key to the team’s success, along with middle hitter Jenna Henderson and libero Madelyn Oman.
Junior Lily Badger will handle setting duties while Goff is hitting. Also back are junior Autumn Brown, sophomore middle hitter Hannah Johnson, and sophomore Haylee Kanous.
Newcomers are freshmen Peyton Oman and Takiya Cornelius. Peyton will join her older sister Madelyn as one of the team’s top dig producers on defense.
Bridgman’s district opponents have changed somewhat this season. They’ll now be grouped with Cassopolis, Decatur, Lawton and Marcellus. However, a familiar foe remains in Brandywine, who will provide strong competition in both the district and the BCS Red Division.
Michigan Lutheran returns an experienced lineup from a team that won the BCS White and a district title last season. The Titans are off to a good start this year, winning the season-opening Cassopolis Invitational.
“They play really well together,” Titans coach Bruce Molineaux said. “Our only weakness is that we’re not a tall team. We’ve got some returning players, both our outside hitters.”
Mara Rugen and Maria Rush return to lead the way. Both are 5-8 senior outside hitters who earned all-division honors last season. Rugen led the Titans in kills and digs, while Rush was tops in aces.
They’ll be joined up front by 5-8 senior middle hitter Abby Harris, who led in blocks. Senior libero Katie Rainey, an honorable mention all-division pick, is also back to lead the defense.
A pair of juniors, Hailey Conrad and Sophie Garcia, will share the setting duties.
“We’ve got what looks like a pretty nice team,” Molineaux said. “Our team is athletic and they cover the floor pretty well.”
Lutheran’s goals include defending its division and district crowns. Molineaux named New Buffalo as a top threat, with River Valley and Lake Michigan Catholic also contenders.
Catholic hopes to have a winning season and compete for the district title. The Lakers are led by a pair of senior standouts. Outside hitter Emily Lage was the BCS White’s most valuable player last season, and libero Elena Proos also earned all-conference honors.
Returning juniors include outside hitter Hattie Latham and setter Jenna Cutter. Lakers coach Ashley Pagel said that the leadership and athleticism of her juniors and seniors is a strength as the team works younger players into the rest of the lineup.
Countryside has a roster consisting mostly of juniors. Among them are outside hitters Carolyn Deneau and Jackie VanDeWarker and setter Tasheauna Mays.
Dowagiac is 7-5 so far this season. The Vikings have had a versatile offense with sophomores Riley Stack and Megan Davis, junior Allie Conner and senior Jenna Davis all contributing kills. Senior Nicole Whan is the setter, and junior Anna Dobberstein leads the defense.
Eau Claire is off to a tough start but recently posted a victory over Benton Harbor and reached the semifinals of its own volleyball invitational.
Ali Ferry and Lizzy Little have led the Beavers in digs, with Kayla Arend tops in assists.
Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSanders