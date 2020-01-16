ST. JOSEPH — Lakeshore’s wrestling team remained undefeated here Wednesday night, posting a 49-17 Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division victory over neighborhood rival St. Joseph.
Coach Bruce Bittenbender’s Lancers, rated No. 7 in Division 2 in this week’s poll, improved to 1-0 in the SMAC West and 8-0 overall.
“We got five pins plus a forfeit that accounted for a large percentage of our points tonight,” said Bittenbender.
“It’s impossible to lose a dual meet when you win 10 of 14 matches, but St. Joe wrestled us tough tonight. We’ll really be tested Saturday at our Super Duals.”
“i thought our kids gave some of their highly-touted wrestlers all they wanted,” noted St. Joseph coach Taylor Misel, whose Bears slipped to 0-2 in the SMAC West and 12-10 on the season. “I was proud of our young team’s effort. and look forward to continued steady improvement.”
The Bears were without Jacob Halsey (23-2) rated No. 6 in D2 at 125 pounds. He is recovering from the flu, but is expected to compete Saturday at the Lakeshore Super Duals.
The meet started at 152 pounds and Lakeshore’s James Harris and Sammy Prince got the Lancers off to a quick start, both recording pins. Harris (18-3) is rated No. 10 at 145.
But the Bears won four of the next five matches to cut the Lancer lead to 18-17. Matt Morris (18-9) and undefeated Drake Collins (14-0) won on a decision and pin, respectively at 171 and 189, and heavyweight Cameron Hureskin claimed a 1-0 victory and highly-touted 103-pounder Nolan Wertanen (24-1) won on a technical fall. Sandwiched in between the St. Joe wins was a pin at 215 by Lakeshore’s Zeke Rohl (15-4), rated No. 9.
After that it was all Lakeshore, as the Lancers won the meet’s last seven matches including pins by Jonathan Gelesko (7-2) at 130 and Micah Hanau (18-1) at 135. Hanau is rated No. 5 at 130. The Lancers’ Shane Williams, (19-0) and No. 2 at 140, won a hard-fought match 7-1 over Yazan Farhan.
St. Joseph hasn’t beaten Lakeshore in a dual meet since 2011.
Lakeshore 49, St. Joseph 17
103 - Nolan Wertanen (SJ) t.f. Taylor Lucas 16-1; 112 - Rob DeLaTorre (L) d. Collin Staneart 4-1; 119 - Cameron Litaker (L) m.d. Jack Sherman 13-4; 125 - Aaron Lucio (L) by forfeit; 130 - Jonathan Gelesko (L) p. Emier Dyes 1:09; 135 - Micah Hanau (L) p. Gabe Solar 5:26; 140 - Shane Williams (L) d. Yazan Farhan 7-1;
145 - Brock Strebeck (L) d. Ben Betita 2-1; 152 - James Harris (L) p. James Behrman 0:56; 160 - Sam Prince (L) p. Brandon Jones 2:34; 171 - Matt Morris (SJ) d. Tafara Rukunda 2-1; 189 - Drake Collins (SJ) p. Collin Robinson 1:06; 215 - Zeke Rohl (L) p. Joe Siccurello 1:50; Hwt - Cameron Hureskin (SJ) d. Malachi Bell 1-0.
Records - Lakeshore 1-0 SMAC West, 8-0; St. Joseph 0-2 West, 12-10.