Lakeshore's Cameron Litaker works against St. Joseph's Collin Staneart during their 112 pound finals match Thursday during a Division 2 wrestling district at St. Joseph High School. Litaker won the match.
Lakeshore’s Aaron Lucio defeats St. Joseph’s Rinehart Bennett during their 125-pound finals match Thursday during team districts.
See more photos: heraldpalladium.mycapture.com
St. Joseph’s Ben Betita falls to Lakeshore’s Austin Dunn during their 135-pound match.
St. Joseph's Daniel Gaya defeats Lakeshore's Malachi Bell during their 285 pound finals match Thursday during a Division 2 wrestling district at St. Joseph High School.
Lakeshore's Zeke Rohl defeats St. Joseph's Joey Sicurello during their 215 pound finals match Thursday during a Division 2 wrestling district at St. Joseph High School.
Lakeshore’s Sammy Prince works against St. Joseph’s James Behrman during their 152-pound match Thursday. Prince won the match.