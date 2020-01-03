STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore wrestlers’ pinning brigade started out the new year with a bang here Thursday night.
Coach Bruce Bittenbender’s undefeated Lancers improved to 9-0 on the young season posting easy victories over Chicago Brother Rice (55-12) and Yale (51-26).
Lakeshore’s matmen, rated No. 7 in Division 2, garnered six pins in their opening win over Yale (7-2), and seven more against Chicago Brother Rice, now 12-6.
“We’re getting better,” said Bittenbender. “It’s the holiday blues right now, we’re still trying to get everybody together. We still have a few kids out, and a couple kids didn’t make weight.
“Now it’s time for the second season after these holidays, but we’re looking good right now,” added Bittenbender. “We got a lot of pins tonight. We just have to keep on improving.”
Two Lancer grapplers entered the night undefeated, but only one of them survived. Shane Williams improved to 15-0 garnering two pins, but James Harris dropped to 14-1, after getting stuck by Chicago Brother Rice’s Tom Bennett in 3:20, in a pier six brawl.
“If you live by the sword, you die by the sword,” noted Bittenbender. “He gets in so many muscle matches, and he finally got caught.”
Harris did pin his Yale opponent.
Winning both of their matches for the Lancers, besides Williams, were: Aaron Lucio (119), Micah Hanau (135), Brock Strebeck (145), and Zeke Rohl (215).
Brother Rice defeated Schoolcraft 43-27, as did Yale 47-24.
Lakeshore 55, Chicago Brother Rice 12
103 - Double forfeit; 112 - Cameron Litaaker (L) p. Mike Loughney 1:46; 119 - Aaron Lucio (L) p. Charles Connolly 1:43; 125 - Kyle Stampfly (L) m.d. John Fitzpatrick 12-3; 130 - Kent Heppler (L) p. Manny Flores 2:37; 135 - Micah Hanau (L) d. Nate Chirrilo 6-1; 140 - Shane Williams (L) p. Emmett Connolly 1:36;
145 - Brock Strebeck (L) p. Jack Botta 4:21; 152 - Tom Bennett (CBR) p. James Harris 3:20; 160 - Sam Prince (L) p. Tom Crane 3:39; 171 - Tafara Rukunda (L) p. Kevin Gilhouly 3:32; 189 - Luke Kedzierski (CBR) d. Diego Avello 7-3; 215 - Zeke Rohl (L) by forfeit; Hwt - Kevin Barrett (CBR d. Malachi Bell 1-0.
Lakeshore 51, Yale 26
103 - Easton Moran (Y) by forfeit; 112 - Bailey DeLaTorre (L) by forfeit; 119 - Aaron Lucio (L) d. Drew Arnold 8-1; 125 - Seth Woolman (Y) m.d. Kyle Stampfly 9-1; 130 - Brenden Connelly (Y) m.d. Kent Heppler 12-3; 135 - Micah Hanau (L) p. Connor Cowby 3:14; 140 - Shane Williams (L) p. Mike Trevino 1:50;
145 - Brock Strebeck (L) p. Chase Valcore 0:31; 152 - James Harris (L) p. Fisher Marrioy 2:45; 160 - Case Rohl (L) p. Munk Beyanmunkh 1:38; 171 - David Watson (Y) p. Tafar Rukunda 3:57; 189 - Steve Emmitt (Y) p. Bryce Ingram 0:44; 215 - Zeke Rohl (L) p. Masen Juppich 0:26; Hwt - Malachi Bell (L) by forfeit.
Records - Lakeshore 9-0, Yale 7-2, Chicago Brother Rice 12-6, Schoolcraft 8-11.