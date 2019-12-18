STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore coach Sean Schroeder wanted to head into the holiday break on a high note with a win in hand.
What he got was more than he could’ve asked for as the Lancers defeated Battle Creek Central 54-33 on Tuesday night.
“This was a great way to go into break for us,” Schroeder said. “We really pointed at this game as something we wanted to finish and play well. We played really well in the first two games and wanted to head into break feeling good about where we’re at.”
The Lancers used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to jump out to a 21-11 lead and led 30-14 at halftime. Lakeshore started the second half with a 10-0 run and led by as many as 28 in the game.
“We came into the game and said that we can’t turn the ball over like we did last year when they beat us,” Schroeder said. “We had to really defend and we took care of business. We came out in the first five minutes of the third quarter and played very well.
“We got a little sloppy towards the end, but it happens.”
The Lancers shot 58 percent from the floor and were 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. JJ Bushu orchestrated the offense well and finished with a game-high 15 points and five assists. Ben Brower had 12 points, and Ja’Kobe Young tallied seven points and nine rebounds.
“(Bushu is) such a floor general for us,” Schroeder said. “He runs the show and makes good decisions. Having him is a blessing for us.”
Lakeshore prevented Central’s athletic guards from penetrating and forced them to take ill-advised shots from outside. The Bearcats shot 26 percent from the field, including 2-21 from 3-point range. Kieaunta Whitaker led Central with nine points on 11 shots.
Shooting guard Melvin Nelson was 0-15 from the field and finished with two points.
“We only turned the ball over five times in the first half and we outrebounded them, which are keys against a team like that.,” Schroeder said. “We didn’t give them second-chance opportunities. They’re a very athletic basketball team.”
The Lancers will head into the new year undefeated and tied for first place in the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference West division.
“We’ll practice the next two days and then take some time off,” Schroeder said. “After that, we’ll come back and push forward during the second half of the season.”
Lakeshore 54, BC Central 33
LAKESHORE (54)
JJ Bushu 4 4-4 15, Ben Brower 4 2-2 12, Ja’Kobe Young 3 1-2 7, Dylan Clem 2 2-2 6, Ben Anderson 2 0-0 4, Grant Ruddell 1 0-0 2, Joey Lake 1 0-0 2, Riley Adams 0 2-2 2, Gavin Foster 1 0-0 2, Seth Shiel 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19-33 11-13 54.
BATTLE CREEK CENTRAL (33)
Kieaunta Whittaker 4 1-1 9, Julius Johnson 2 2-4 7, Tyree Young 3 0-0 7, Marlon Brown 2 0-0 4 Damartel White 2 0-0 4, Melvin Nelson 0 2-5 2. Totals: 13-50 5-10 33.
Lakeshore 22 19 12 12 – 54
BC Central 7 7 4 15 – 33
3-point goals – Lakeshore 5 (Bushu 3, Brower 2), BC Central 2 (Young, Johnson). Rebounds – Lakeshore 28 (Ja’Kobe Young 9), BC Central 20 (Tyree Young 9). Total fouls – BC Central 13, Lakeshore 10. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None.
Records – Lakeshore 1-0 SMAC West, 3-0. BC Central 0-1 SMAC East, 1-2.
