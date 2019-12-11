STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore impressed its opponent in a 59-36 season-opening boys basketball victory over South Haven on Tuesday.
“They’re a real tough defensive team,” South Haven coach Larry Ash said. “Not only that, they’re deep. We knew what we were in for when we got here.
“I’m proud of my guys. I wanted to see more effort, and I saw all kinds of effort. I was real pleased with the effort and everything, but they’re better than us, they’re more talented right now.”
Lakeshore got impressive games from starting forwards Ben Brower and Ja’Kobe Young. Brower scored 18 points, sharing game-high honors with South Haven’s Zander Russell. Young added 11 points and seven rebounds.
“They’ve really improved, they’re really nice players for us,” Lakeshore coach Sean Schroeder said. “Ben has put in a tremendous amount of time. Ja’Kobe really had a great summer for us before football started, put in a lot of time, got a lot better for us.”
South Haven scored the game’s first five points and led 7-3 before Lakeshore closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run and led the rest of the way.
Lakeshore was up 30-17 at halftime. South Haven closed to within eight several times in the third before the Lancers closed the period with a 7-0 run to pull away.
JJ Bushu had 14 points, five steals and four assists for Lakeshore.
“JJ running the show, boy he’s fast, quick getting the ball up and down the floor,” Schroeder said.
“There were some bright spots. I thought we played really fast. That’s what we wanted to do, we’ve just got to do a better job of not turning the ball over carelessly.”
Lakeshore had 17 turnovers and South Haven had 20.
The Lancers’ Dylan Clem had seven points and a game-high 12 rebounds, helping Lakeshore to a 35-22 advantage on the glass.
“I’m surprised we got 22,” Ash said. “They’re supposed to do that to us, but there’s some little things we should’ve done a little better. Even if we don’t get it, we need to mix it up in there with five on the defensive boards, because they’re not the type of team you want to give two or three shots.”
Lakeshore 59, South Haven 36
SOUTH HAVEN (36)
Brenden Williamson 3 0-0 7, Xavier Ward 2 0-0 4, Bo Larkin 2 0-1 5, Zander Russell 7 0-0 18, Anthony White 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 0-1 36.
LAKESHORE (59)
Jonathan Worsham 1 1-1 3, Grant Ruddell 1 0-0 2, Joey Lake 1 0-0 2, Riley Adams 1 0-0 2, JJ Bushu 5 2-2 14, Ben Brower 6 3-3 18, Ja’Kobe Young 5 0-2 11, Dylan Clem 3 1-3 7. Totals: 23 7-11 59.
S. Haven 7 10 12 7 — 36
Lakeshore 14 16 14 15 — 59
3-point goals — South Haven 6 (Russell 4, Williamson, Larkin), Lakeshore 6 (Brower 3, Bushu 2, Young). Total fouls — South Haven 10, Lakeshore 3. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — South Haven 22 (Larkin 8), Lakeshore 35 (Clem 12, Young 7). Assists — Bushu (L) 4, Ruddell (L) 4, Williamson (SH) 5. Steals — Bushu (L) 5.
Records — South Haven 0-1, Lakeshore 1-0.
