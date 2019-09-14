BUCHANAN — Coloma’s defense made the plays it needed in the first three quarters of Friday night’s football matchup against Buchanan before it finally found the offense in the fourth.
The Comets and Bucks went scoreless through three quarters before Coloma scored twice in the final quarter. Buchanan added a late score, but didn’t have enough as the Comets held on for a 14-6 win.
“We had (the defense) ready to go tonight,” Coloma coach Joe Stephens said. “They matched up all (Buchanan’s) formations, and the kids played with a lot of guts and focus.”
After both teams struggled offensively in the first, twice Coloma (1-2) had the ball deep in Buchanan (0-3) territory in the second.
Back-to-back passes from quarterback Drew Goodline to Kenyon Boyd got the Comets to the Buchanan six yard-line, but a pair of negative yardage runs forced the Comets into a fourth down. Coloma would eventually turn it over on downs after a failed fourth-and goal-from the 12-yard line.
Buchanan, however, would throw an interception – the team’s first of three on the night –on the Bucks’ ensuing possession, again setting the Comets up deep in Buchanan territory.
Buchanan forced a third and goal from the 15, but then was flagged for a defensive hold, giving Coloma a first down. Another penalty moved the ball to the Bucks’ 4-yard line. The Comets eventually got to the 1-yard line, but fumbled and recovered on fourth and one to turn it over on downs.
“Defensively, hands down this was the best game we’ve played all year,” Buchanan coach Mark Frey said. “I know they scored at the end there, but (the defense) fought their tails off all night long.”
In the fourth quarter, Coloma made sure to finish its drives.
The Comets’ first scoring possession spanned 13 plays and 64 yards, many of which came on power runs.
The drive was capped off by Noah Schwanke’s 5-yard run off a pitch from Goodline.
“There weren’t many adjustments made at all. A bunch of our guys just kind of soldiered up and said, ‘we’re going to finish a drive,’” Stephens said of the difference between the Comets’ second- and fourth-quarter drives. “You could see it in a couple of the big fellas’ eyes they knew where they wanted the ball to go. We just kind of put it behind them and trusted them, and they made plays for us.”
The Comets again intercepted the Bucks on the next possession, eventually scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Goodline to go up 14-0.
Goodline completed 3-of-11 passes for 68 yards and ran for 38. Boyd added 21 on the ground on 14 carries, and Ian Ishmael contributed 46 on 12 carries. Schwanke had 18 yards to go with his score.
“It kind of didn’t matter who got the ball for those guys,” Stephens said. “They were finding a way to crank it and get first downs.”
The Bucks’ score came with under a minute remaining. Quarterback Sam Riley found the end zone on a 3-yard run, but a failed kick kept the score at 14-6.
Riley rushed 19 times for negative-1 yard and the score. He was sacked four times. Riley completed 13-of-23 passes for 137 yards, finding eight different receivers, but had three picks.
Levi Zellmer and Carter Harrington each had three catches, and Johnny Rager grabbed two.
Frey said he was glad to see Riley find different receivers, but would like to see the offense improve in the run and turnover categories.
Buchanan also had opportunities to score before the fourth. The Bucks tried a bit of trickery, attempting a halfback pass that was intercepted by Boyd on the Coloma 2-yard line.
Coloma 14, Buchanan 6
Coloma 0 0 0 14 — 14
Buchanan 0 0 0 6 — 6
Fourth quarter
C — Noah Schwanke 11 run (Drew Goodline run).
C — Goodline 1 run (kick failed).
B — Sam Riley 3 run (kick failed).
C B
First downs 12 9
Total net yards 184 157
Rushes-yards 46-116 23-20
Pass yards 68 137
Comp-att-int 3-11-0 13-24-3
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 9-45
Individual statistics
Rushing — Coloma: Drew Goodline 13-38, TD; Noah Schwanke 6-18, TD; Kenyon Boyd 14-21; Ian Ishmael 12-46. Buchanan: Sam Riley 19-(-1), TD; Keeghan Pelley 2-13.
Passing — Coloma: Goodline 3-11-68. Buchanan: Riley 13-23-137, 2 INT; Johnny Rager 0-1, INT.
Receiving — Coloma: Boyd 2-53, Cody Palgen 1-15. Buchanan: Carter Harrington 3-25, Levi Zelmer 3-36, Johnny Rager 2-22, Jack Branch 1-12, Rockey Harding 1-16, Trey Oatsvall 1-15, Austin Wiggins 1-11.
Records — Coloma 1-2, Buchanan 0-3.