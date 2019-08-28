Lawrence won’t have to make as many long road trips this season — unless the Tigers make a deep tournament run, which is their goal.
Lawrence is part of the new Southwest Michigan Eight-Man Football League, and will face local competition instead of traveling across the state to play in the North Central Thumb League.
“It was very hard to get the kids up after a four-hour bus ride,” Lawrence coach Marc Williams said.
Lawrence has been very successful in eight-man football, winning the 2014 state championship, but has had two straight losing seasons. The Tigers are hoping to get back among the best this year.
“We’ve set a goal of state,” Williams said. “I think that’s definitely attainable for us. Anything less than that’s almost a disappointment.”
Leading the Tigers will be sophomore quarterback Bol Bak, who impressed after taking over the job midway through his freshman season.
Bak has been learning from Derek Gribler, who quarterbacked the 2014 title team and has joined the staff as an assistant coach.
“The tutelage there has been fantastic,” Williams said. “Offensively I don’t feel like we produced the way we could last year, and having Derek there to right that ship has been great.”
Junior Zach Payment is also an option at quarterback and “can throw the ball a country mile,” Williams said.
Junior Jakob Edson will provide speed at running back and wide receiver, and 6-4 Landaan Copeman is a big receiving threat. Sophomore center Logan LaGrow and juniors Daniel Gray and Bailee Page will make up the offensive line.
Gray also plays nose guard and Page defensive end, and both are among the team’s top defensive players.
Sophomore Jamin Rodriguez starts at linebacker along with Copeman. Bak will play safety with Edson and Payment at the corners.