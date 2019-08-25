Learning to love the drop shot

About 20 years ago, a new technique crept over from Japan and had the North American bass community abuzz. It was call the “drop shot” and many bass anglers resisted taking up the technique because it seemed so weird.
The drop-shot method, see, doesn’t put the hook at the end of the line. It affixes the hook above the sinker, which is at the end of the line. And it doesn’t use a drop leader–the hook is tied to stick straight out from the fishing line.
The technique is now an integral part of most bass anglers’ bag of tricks, yet I recall a lot of comments about whether or not it would work.
It seemed so different, having that hook tied so that line not only ran up to the angler and his fishing rod, but also down from the hook to the sinker. It seemed to a lot of us that the bass just wouldn’t hit it with line going both ways from the hook eyelet.
But then American bass anglers started drop-shotting and learned just how well it worked.
I remember it was about 20 years ago because that’s when I all but stopped bass fishing completely to take the editor’s post at Great Lakes Angler Magazine.
That mag was born to service the salmon and walleye trolling communities, so I did little other than troll for about 13 years.
When I left Great Lakes Angler in 2012, I started kayak fishing and got back into bass fishing in a big way. By then, drop-shotting was common. Almost all bass anglers were doing it and catching fish.
I tried it a couple of times, but never was enthralled. That changed last week.
It started at Pine Lake near Hastings where I fished in a Topwater Series Tuesday night kayak bass tournament. The day before the contest, my friend Jeff Gilliland and I fished from his boat on the lake, just to check out some areas faster than we could in kayaks.
With his sonar, we spotted fish at the bottom of some steep drop-offs, as deep as 23 feet down. I had tied up a drop-shot rig on a spinning rod and discovered just how effective it was for catching those deep fish.
Letting the tungsten sinker hit bottom, I just wiggled the rod tip, imparting action to the soft plastic Dream Shot I’d affixed to the No. 1 Gamakatsu Finesse Hook. The catching started Monday night with several keepers and continued during the contest the following evening.
Unfortunately I caught, photographed and released just four of the five bass limit and ended up in fifth place. But I’d fished the drop-shot method almost exclusively for two days and was confident I could catch fish with it.
That was great because it worked well later last week on lakes Elk and Skegemog way up towards the top of Michigan’s mitten. There to fish in the Michigan Kayak Trail Championship, I was ready with a drop shot rod amongst the six rods I had on the kayak for the contest.
It went into action with three hours left to fish and four more fish for a limit. I’d decided to troll (allowed on the MKT, though against the rules in most bass tournaments).
While trolling over 23 feet of water, I saw several nice big marks on my sonar screen. They looked to be hovering close to the bottom. I immediately positioned my kayak near where I’d seen the marks an hooked a small Strike King Coffee Tube through its nose and dropped the 1/8-ounce tungsten sinker to the bottom–and immediately caught a fish a 12.5-inch smallmouth, my second keeper to be photographed.
The very next drop, I caught a 16.75-inch smallmouth and then lost something else that pulled just as hard. I called my fishing buddy Zach Heiden over and he nailed a beautiful 18.25-incher on his own drop shot. It was fun catching those fish on light spinning gear.
It’s not only fun and effective, it’s also an easy method to learn no matter your experience level. Just cast and retrieve it, and you’ll find that bass don’t care one iota that line is running two ways out of the hook eyelet.
Outdoors columnist Dave Mull lives in Paw Paw. Write to him at dave.sportfish.mull@gmail.com.