Here are my grades on the season-opening performances of the area’s big three.
Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21 - Took awhile for the 35-point favorite Michigan to get untracked offensively against mediocre MTS. But Harbaugh cleared the bench midway through the third quarter, so hard to judge the fact they allowed three TDs to a hapless foe. Offense B+, Defense C.
Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7 - Spartan offense put one touchdown on the board against a team that went 3-9 the previous year, and earned a deserved chorus of boos from the Spartan faithful. Defense looked great again, holding opponent to school record minus-73 yards rushing, thanks in part to several hikes over Tulsa quarterback’s head. Offense F, Defense A.
Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17 - A somewhat disappointing showing against a squad that was 2-10 a year ago. The Cardinals played the Irish even for nearly a half. Offense B, Defense D (first half), A (second half).
It’s really hard to base anything on these season-opening “exhibition” games against a bevy of cupcakes.
But don’t tell that to Tennessee fans, who had to witness their 25-point favorite get upset by Georgia State.
Pop quiz
In their first 12 years as head coaches in the Big Ten who is coach A, and who is coach B?: Top 10 wins - A 10, B 8; Top 25 wins - A 21, B 18; Bowl records - A 5-6, B 1-7; Big 10 titles - A 2, B 2.
Answer: A (Mark Dantonio); B (Bo Schembechler). Interesting.
Top high school game
Portage Northern 27, Lakeshore 20
Defending SMAC West champion Northern returns a wealth of talent. If the Lancers win this road game it would be considered an upset.
Top area college game
MSU 27, WMU 13
The Spartan defense should eventually wear down the visiting pass-happy Broncos.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 13-6, .684
FRIDAY
St. Joseph 42, Niles 0
P. Northern 27, Lakeshore 20
G.R. Ottawa 34, B. Harbor 17
LM Catholic 56, Bridgman 42
Waldron 52, M. Lutheran 31
B. Springs 35, Constantine 24
Saugatuck 49, Watervliet 12
Lawton 38, Coloma 7
Sturgis 33, South Haven 14
Edwardsburg 42, Otsego 10
Marcellus 34, Eau Claire 22
Centreville 40, Hartford 20
Buchanan 27, Fennville 21
Brandywine 23, Comstock 20
Fremont, Ind. 30, R. Valley 22
Three Rivers 35, Dowagiac 21
Climax-Scotts 49, Lawrence 24
Decatur 21, White Pigeon 20
G.R. No.Pointe 42, Bloomingdale 18
Saturday
B.C. St. Philip 42, New Buffalo 31
COLLEGE
Last week: 61-9, .871
Friday
Arizona St. 49, Sacramento 10
Boise State 31, Marshall 20
Virginia 42, William & Mary 0
Wake Forest 35, Rice 17
Saturday
Michigan 42, Army 10
MSU 27, WMU 13
Kentucky 42, EMU 27
Illinois 34, UConn 17
Indiana 35, E. Illinois 10
Iowa 38, Rutgers 24
Nebraska 28, Colorado 24
Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 28
Penn State 52, Buffalo 20
Purdue 33, Vanderbilt 22
Fresno State 31, Minnesota 28
Syracuse 31, Maryland 28
Wisconsin 49, CMU 10
Alabama 63, N. Mexico St. 10
App. State 42, Charlotte 20
Arizona 42, N. Arizona 7
Auburn 38, Tulane 21
Baylor 44, San Antonio 17
Boston College 32, Richmond 7
BYU 34, Tennessee 31
Clemson 42, Texas A&M 27
Colorado St. 52, W. Illinois 21
Duke 37, N.C. A&T 7
Fla. State 42, La. Monroe 17
Florida 52, Tenn.-Martin 0
Georgia 45, Murray St. 7
Houston 52, Prairie View 7
Louisville 49, E. Kentucky 14
LSU 34, Texas 31
Kansas 31, Coastal Carolina 21
Kansas St. 41, Bowling Green 21
Miami 28, N. Carolina 27
Mississippi 24, Arkansas 17
Miss. State 27, So. Miss 14
Missouri 34, W. Virginia 24
N.C. State 42, W. Carolina 19
Oklahoma 52, S. Dakota 14
Oklahoma St. 42, McNeese St. 3
Oregon 42, Nevada 17
Pittsburgh 24, Ohio 20
S. Carolina 35, Charleston So. 3
Stanford 21, USC 20
SMU 35, N. Texas 32
Texas Tech 49, UTEP 17
UCLA 24, San Diego St. 20
Utah St. 34, Stoney Brook 0
Va. Tech 52, Old Dominion 17
Washington 35, California 24
Wash. St. 40, N. Colorado 10
Wyoming 42, Texas State 35
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday.