Here are my grades on the season-opening performances of the area’s big three.

Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21 - Took awhile for the 35-point favorite Michigan to get untracked offensively against mediocre MTS. But Harbaugh cleared the bench midway through the third quarter, so hard to judge the fact they allowed three TDs to a hapless foe. Offense B+, Defense C.

Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7 - Spartan offense put one touchdown on the board against a team that went 3-9 the previous year, and earned a deserved chorus of boos from the Spartan faithful. Defense looked great again, holding opponent to school record minus-73 yards rushing, thanks in part to several hikes over Tulsa quarterback’s head. Offense F, Defense A.

Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17 - A somewhat disappointing showing against a squad that was 2-10 a year ago. The Cardinals played the Irish even for nearly a half. Offense B, Defense D (first half), A (second half).

It’s really hard to base anything on these season-opening “exhibition” games against a bevy of cupcakes.

But don’t tell that to Tennessee fans, who had to witness their 25-point favorite get upset by Georgia State.

Pop quiz

In their first 12 years as head coaches in the Big Ten who is coach A, and who is coach B?: Top 10 wins - A 10, B 8; Top 25 wins - A 21, B 18; Bowl records - A 5-6, B 1-7; Big 10 titles - A 2, B 2.

Answer: A (Mark Dantonio); B (Bo Schembechler). Interesting.

Top high school game

Portage Northern 27, Lakeshore 20

Defending SMAC West champion Northern returns a wealth of talent. If the Lancers win this road game it would be considered an upset.

Top area college game

MSU 27, WMU 13

The Spartan defense should eventually wear down the visiting pass-happy Broncos.

On with the forecast:

HIGH SCHOOL

Last week: 13-6, .684

FRIDAY

St. Joseph 42, Niles 0

P. Northern 27, Lakeshore 20

G.R. Ottawa 34, B. Harbor 17

LM Catholic 56, Bridgman 42

Waldron 52, M. Lutheran 31

B. Springs 35, Constantine 24

Saugatuck 49, Watervliet 12

Lawton 38, Coloma 7

Sturgis 33, South Haven 14

Edwardsburg 42, Otsego 10

Marcellus 34, Eau Claire 22

Centreville 40, Hartford 20

Buchanan 27, Fennville 21

Brandywine 23, Comstock 20

Fremont, Ind. 30, R. Valley 22

Three Rivers 35, Dowagiac 21

Climax-Scotts 49, Lawrence 24

Decatur 21, White Pigeon 20

G.R. No.Pointe 42, Bloomingdale 18

Saturday

B.C. St. Philip 42, New Buffalo 31

COLLEGE

Last week: 61-9, .871

Friday

Arizona St. 49, Sacramento 10

Boise State 31, Marshall 20

Virginia 42, William & Mary 0

Wake Forest 35, Rice 17

Saturday

Michigan 42, Army 10

MSU 27, WMU 13

Kentucky 42, EMU 27

Illinois 34, UConn 17

Indiana 35, E. Illinois 10

Iowa 38, Rutgers 24

Nebraska 28, Colorado 24

Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 28

Penn State 52, Buffalo 20

Purdue 33, Vanderbilt 22

Fresno State 31, Minnesota 28

Syracuse 31, Maryland 28

Wisconsin 49, CMU 10

Alabama 63, N. Mexico St. 10

App. State 42, Charlotte 20

Arizona 42, N. Arizona 7

Auburn 38, Tulane 21

Baylor 44, San Antonio 17

Boston College 32, Richmond 7

BYU 34, Tennessee 31

Clemson 42, Texas A&M 27

Colorado St. 52, W. Illinois 21

Duke 37, N.C. A&T 7

Fla. State 42, La. Monroe 17

Florida 52, Tenn.-Martin 0

Georgia 45, Murray St. 7

Houston 52, Prairie View 7

Louisville 49, E. Kentucky 14

LSU 34, Texas 31

Kansas 31, Coastal Carolina 21

Kansas St. 41, Bowling Green 21

Miami 28, N. Carolina 27

Mississippi 24, Arkansas 17

Miss. State 27, So. Miss 14

Missouri 34, W. Virginia 24

N.C. State 42, W. Carolina 19

Oklahoma 52, S. Dakota 14

Oklahoma St. 42, McNeese St. 3

Oregon 42, Nevada 17

Pittsburgh 24, Ohio 20

S. Carolina 35, Charleston So. 3

Stanford 21, USC 20

SMU 35, N. Texas 32

Texas Tech 49, UTEP 17

UCLA 24, San Diego St. 20

Utah St. 34, Stoney Brook 0

Va. Tech 52, Old Dominion 17

Washington 35, California 24

Wash. St. 40, N. Colorado 10

Wyoming 42, Texas State 35

