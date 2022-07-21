Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.