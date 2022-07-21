Running
Mt. Tabor Trails Wine Run 5K: 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at Round Barn Estate in Baroda. Cost is $25 and includes T-shirt and wine glass. For more information, visit roundbarn.com/event/trailrun.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 10:59 am
Items for the sports calendar can be emailed to sports@TheHP.com.