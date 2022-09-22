Running

Rosie the Riveter 5K: 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at Spring Creek School in Three Oaks. Proceeds support the Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Miss River Valley of Three Oaks Committee. Registration available at runsignup.com/Race/MI/ThreeOaks/RosietheRiveter 5K.

Items for the sports calendar can be emailed to sports@TheHP.com.