Running
Race For Rare Kids on Lake Michigan 5K: 9 a.m. Sept. 7 in downtown St. Joseph. 1K Kids Dash starts at 8:30. Proceeds benefit the non-profit The TBCK Foundation. Early registration fee through Aug. 24 is $25, $30 after. Registration for 1K is $10 including a t-shirt and a special prize. Sign up at runsignup.com/race/MI/StJoseph/RaceForRareKidsonLakeMichigan5KandKidsDash.
Run for Hope & Recovery 5K: 9 a.m. Sept. 7 at Berrien County Health Department Napier near I-94. Proceeds benefit Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition and COPE Network. Sign up at runsignup.com/runforhopeandrecovery.
Chili Hop Run: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Watervliet Municipal Airport. Four mile and 4K run/walk options. Benefits EAA Chapter 585 and local athletic departments. Sign up at runsignup.com/chilihoprun.
Half Note Half Marathon and 5K: 8 a.m. Sept. 15 starting at Lakeshore Youth Soccer Complex in Stevensville. Proceeds benefit the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Stevensville/HalfNoteHalfMarathon5K.
Hobbiton Beer Run: 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Livery Microbrewery in Benton Harbor. Run or walk the 5K or 2.5K course. Proceeds benefit Benton Harbor Public Library Children’s Wing. Sign up at runsignup.com/hobbitonbeerrun.
Brookview Pirate Run: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Brookview Montessori School in Benton Harbor. Event is chip-timed with 5K and 10K options. Sign up at runsignup.com/brookviewpiraterun.
RACERS Twilight 5K: 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Van Buren Tech in Lawrence. Proceeds benefit Teen HOPE, a free support group for moms and dads who are 21 or younger. Sign up at runsignup.com/racerstwilightrun.
Fit 4 Fall 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Oct. 12, downtown St. Joseph. Early registration fee through Aug. 31 is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and under. After early registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth; $5 discount offered for groups registering 4 or more. For more information visit www.fit4fall5k.com or email info@fit4fall5k.com.
Pumpkin Harvest Hustle: 9 a.m. Oct. 20 at Jollay Orchards in Coloma. Proceeds benefit Coloma Boosters. Sign up at runsignup.com/pumpkinharvesthustle.
Run to the Center of the World: 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at the New Troy Community Center. 5K run and Half Marathon. Proceeds benefit the New Troy Community Center. Kids 12 and under can run free with a registered adult. For more information, contact Terry Hanover at 369-1987 or email FriendsOfNewTroy@yahoo.com.
RACERS Rescue Run: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the North Pier Brewing Company, Benton Harbor. Event is dog-friendly. Proceeds benefit Blue Star Service Dogs. Sign up at runsignup.com/rescuerun.
Twin Cities Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at Dwight Mitchell City Center Park, Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Benton Harbor Police Athletic League with a mission to promote positive community relations. Sign up at runsignup.com/twincitiesturkeytrot.
Secret Santa 5K: 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the North Pier Brewing Company in Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Wonderland Toy Store. Sign up at runsignup.com/secretsanta5k.
Golf outings
H. Paul Florin Memorial Scholarship Tournament: 9 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 31 at Blossom Trails. Play consists of two-man teams. Front nine alternate shot, back nine scramble, par-3 best ball. Cost is $65 per person and includes golf, cart, food and prize money. Hole sponsorship with sign $100. Proceeds support the Lakeshore Lodge No. 298 Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact David Parsons at 208-7000 or davidmparsons47@gmail.com.
Lakeshore Lancer Baseball Big Hole Scramble: 1 p.m. registration, 2 p.m. shotgun start Sept. 7 at Orchard Hills Country Club. Cost is $400 per four-person team, $100 per golfer and includes golf, cart, and food. Hole sponsor with sign, $100. For more information, contact Rick Carmody at 876-6477.
