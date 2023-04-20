Golf outings
Knights of Columbus Memorial Golf Outing: June 10 at Blossom Trails. Check-in at 7 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m., dinner following the golf at approximately 12:30 p.m. Four-person scramble format. Cost is $100 and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, raffle prizes, and a steak dinner with all the trimmings. For more information, contact Joe Campbell at 208-6015 or by email at joe@kofc1120.org.
Running events
Bridgman 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, 1.1 Mile Fun Run: July 8, Bridgman. In-person and virtual options available. For more information, see Facebook and Instagram pages @Bridgman5k10k, visit runsignup.com/bridgman5K10K or email bridgman5k@bridgmanschools.com.
Triathlon
Maytag IRONMAN 70.3 Steelhead Triathlon: 6:30 a.m. start June 25 at Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor. Includes 1.2-mile lake swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run. Helps benefit local school groups and non-profit organizations. Athletes may register at www.ironman.com/im703-steelhead. Volunteers are also needed. Volunteers may register at https://ironman.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=69638 or contact im70.3steelhead@ironmanvolunteers.com with questions.