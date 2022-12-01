“Scream Queen” Jamie Lee Curtis is this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The group announced Thursday that Curtis is receiving the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. Alan Cumming will host the event, which premieres on PBS on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The 64-year-old starred in her last installment of the slasher series “Halloween Ends,” and the blockbuster indie film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” this year. AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins says that Curtis' “longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging.”