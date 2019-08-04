High school sports
Bridgman athletic physicals: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgman High School. Cost $30. Checks made out to LMP with student’s name on memo line. Cash also accepted. For more information contact Molly Owen at 466-0224.
Berrien Springs athletic physicals: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 9 at Berrien Springs High School. Cost is $25. Checks made out to Berrien Springs Athletic Department or cash accepted. For more information contact Melissa Collier 471-1748.
St. Joseph athletic physicals: 5 p.m. Aug. 7 in the high school fieldhouse. Cost is $35 for one student, $45 for two or more in the same family. Parent signatures are required on the physical form. Open to students from all area schools.
St. Joseph boys soccer meeting: 6 p.m. Monday in the Dickinson Stadium stands. Informational meeting for anyone wanting to play boys soccer for St. Joseph this season.
Youth sports
Lake Michigan College volleyball camps: Elite high school team camp Aug. 12-13, middle school team camp Aug. 19-20 at Lake Michigan College. Cost is $30. Camps are designed for players to brush up on skills before school tryouts. For more information, contact Rob Elliott-Schafnitz at relliott-schafnitz@lakemichigancollege.edu or call 927-1000 ext. 5282.
Bridgman Area Road Runners
Summer Run Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 6. The series will include eight different weekly runs. Each participant will earn points for their weekly finish, and winners will be crowned at the end of the summer. For more information, search Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for Bridgman Area Road Runners.
St. Joe Kickers
Referee training course: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 11 at the St. Joe Kickers Sports Club. United States Soccer Federation referee training course for new officials. Cost is $47.50. For registration information, contact Christopher Haack at cbhaack@yahoo.com.
Running
Cat Tracks 5K Trail Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Saturday at Brandywine High School. Supports Summer My Way program for Brandywine’s summer school youth. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Niles/CatTracks5k
Chili Hop Run: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Watervliet Municipal Airport. Four mile and 4K run/walk options. Benefits EAA Chapter 585 and local athletic departments. Sign up at runsignup.com/chilihoprun.
Half Note Half Marathon and 5K: 8 a.m. Sept. 15 starting at Lakeshore Youth Soccer Complex in Stevensville. Proceeds benefit the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Stevensville/HalfNoteHalfMarathon5K.
Hobbiton Beer Run: 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Livery Microbrewery in Benton Harbor. Run or walk the 5K or 2.5K course. Proceeds benefit Benton Harbor Public Library Children’s Wing. Sign up at runsignup.com/hobbitonbeerrun.
Fit 4 Fall 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Riverview Park in St. Joseph. Early registration fee through Aug. 31 is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and under. After early registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth; $5 discount offered for groups registering 4 or more. For more information visit www.fit4fall5k.com or email info@fit4fall5k.com.
Golf outings
Union Memorial AME Church scramble: 9 a.m. Saturday, Blossom Trails. Four-person golf scramble. Cost is $70. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Dr. John Proos Laker Athletic Golf Classic: 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 23 at Lake Michigan Hills. Cost is $600 per four-person team, $150 per golfer and includes lunch on the course, 18 holes of golf and dinner after. For more information contact John Proos at 369-9165.
Berrien Springs Shamrock Golf Scramble: 7:30 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 24 at Berrien Hills. Cost is $300 per four-person team, $75 per golfer and includes 18 holes of golf and dinner. For more information, contact Alan Alsbro at 473-0529 or aalsbro@homeoftheshamrocks.org.
H. Paul Florin Memorial Scholarship Tournament: 9 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 31 at Blossom Trails. Play consists of two-man teams. Front nine alternate shot, back nine scramble, par-3 best ball. Cost is $65 per person and includes golf, cart, food and prize money. Hole sponsorship with sign $100. Proceeds support the Lakeshore Lodge No. 298 Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact David Parsons at 208-7000 or davidmparsons47@gmail.com.
The Local Sports Calendar appears twice weekly. Submit your items to sports@TheHP.com.