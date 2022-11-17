Running
Candy Cane 5K: 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Stevensville. Cost is $25 by Dec. 1, $30 after. Proceeds support St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Scholarship Fund. For more info or to register, go to runsignup.com/CandyCane5K.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 9:56 am
Items for the sports calendar can be emailed to sports@TheHP.com.