Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities. The state health department's announcement Friday cited a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. The state Department of Health and Environment's decision makes Kansas one of a handful of states that won’t change transgender people’s birth certificates. It already was among the few states that don't change the gender marker on transgender people’s driver’s licenses. Those policies reversed previous ones set by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration in response to court filings by conservative Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach.