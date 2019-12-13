Youth sports
Biddy Bear Basketball: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays from Dec. 14 to Jan. 11 in the St. Joseph High School field house. For Y5/K-2nd grade boys. Registration and clinic information can found by going to www.sjschools.org and clicking on the community cork board under the parents drop-down menu. For further questions, contact coach Gregg Schaffer at 926-3258 or gschaffer@sjschools.org.
St. Joseph Lions Club 6th/7th/8th grade basketball tournament: Jan. 25 at St. Joseph High School. Limited to 16 teams. No club, travel or local all-star teams. Cost is $65 if you are providing your own uniform, $145 if you would like the Lions Club to provide you with a designed shirt your players get to keep. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for K-12 for Saturday games. For more information, contact Bret Witkowski at 982-8645 or baeewitkowski@yahoo.com.
