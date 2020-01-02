Youth sports
St. Joseph Lions Club 6th/7th/8th grade basketball tournament: Jan. 25 at St. Joseph High School. Limited to 16 teams. No club, travel or local all-star teams. Cost is $65 if you are providing your own uniform, $145 if you would like the Lions Club to provide you with a designed shirt your players get to keep. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for K-12 for Saturday games. For more information, contact Bret Witkowski at 982-8645 or baeewitkowski@yahoo.com.
St. Joe Kickers Indoor Soccer League: Second-session games begin Jan. 24 and continue until March. Registration available now until Jan. 10 at http://www.stjoekickers.com. For more information contact St. Joe Kickers sports director Chris Haack at cbhaack@yahoo.com
