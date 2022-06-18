Running

Bridgman 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and 1.1. Mile Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. July 9 in Bridgman. Cost is $25 through June 19 and guarantees a T-shirt, $30 after. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Bridgman5K10K.

