Lakeshore Quarterback Club
Weekly meeting: 7:30 p.m. Mondays during football season at Lakeshore High School in the team room near the tennis courts. The cost is $1. Join Lakeshore football coach Bryan Keim and football athletes as they go over the previous week’s game and preview the next opponent.
Vintage Base Ball
2019 season finale: 12 p.m. Oct. 5 at Eden Springs Park in Benton Harbor. $3 admission. Watch the South Haven Barkpeelers, House of David Echoes, and Benton Harbor Livery Brewers compete for the Classic Cup.
Running
RACERS Twilight 5K: 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Van Buren Tech in Lawrence. Proceeds benefit Teen HOPE, a free support group for moms and dads who are 21 or younger. Sign up at runsignup.com/racerstwilightrun.
Fit 4 Fall 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Oct. 12, downtown St. Joseph. Early registration fee through Aug. 31 is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and under. After early registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth; $5 discount offered for groups registering 4 or more. For more information visit www.fit4fall5k.com or email info@fit4fall5k.com.
Pumpkin Harvest Hustle: 9 a.m. Oct. 20 at Jollay Orchards in Coloma. Proceeds benefit Coloma Boosters. Sign up at runsignup.com/pumpkinharvesthustle.
Run to the Center of the World: 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at the New Troy Community Center. 5K run and Half Marathon. Proceeds benefit the New Troy Community Center. Kids 12 and under can run free with a registered adult. For more information, contact Terry Hanover at 369-1987 or email FriendsOfNewTroy@yahoo.com.
RACERS Rescue Run: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the North Pier Brewing Company, Benton Harbor. Event is dog-friendly. Proceeds benefit Blue Star Service Dogs. Sign up at runsignup.com/rescuerun.
Twin Cities Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at Dwight Mitchell City Center Park, Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Benton Harbor Police Athletic League with a mission to promote positive community relations. Sign up at runsignup.com/twincitiesturkeytrot.
Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run: 10K at 7:45 a.m. & 5K/1 Mile Fun Run at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 28 at Niles-Buchanan YMCA, Niles. Proceeds benefit the Y’s annual campaign. Early registration through Nov. 10. Register at: ymcaswm.com/TDR.
Secret Santa 5K: 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the North Pier Brewing Company in Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Wonderland Toy Store. Sign up at runsignup.com/secretsanta5k.
Candy Cane 5K: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran’s School in Stevensville. For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com/CandyCane5K.
