Lakeshore soccer
Lakeshore Youth Soccer Night: Sept. 21 at Mark Lehmann Memorial Field. Lakeshore will host Loy Norrix, with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m. Elementary and middle school soccer players wearing their team jersey will have free admission into the game. Kids are also invited to line up on the field with the players during the introductions and national anthem before the varsity game. Please gather by the stairs on the home side at 6:20 p.m. Lakeshore senior players will be honored at 6:30 p.m.