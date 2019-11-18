Running
Twin Cities Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at Dwight Mitchell City Center Park, Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Benton Harbor Police Athletic League with a mission to promote positive community relations. Sign up at runsignup.com/twincitiesturkeytrot.
Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run: 10K at 7:45 a.m., 5K/1 Mile Fun Run at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 28 at Niles-Buchanan YMCA, Niles. Proceeds benefit the Y’s annual campaign. Early registration through Nov. 10. Register at: ymcaswm.com/TDR.
Secret Santa 5K: 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the North Pier Brewing Company in Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Wonderland Toy Store. Sign up at runsignup.com/secretsanta5k.
Candy Cane 5K: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran’s School in Stevensville. For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com/CandyCane5K.
