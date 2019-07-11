High school sports
Bridgman athletic physicals: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Bridgman High School. Cost $30. Checks made out to LMP with student’s name on memo line. Cash also accepted. For more information contact Molly Owen at 466-0224.
Berrien Springs athletic physicals: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Berrien Springs High School. Cost is $25. Checks made out to Berrien Springs Athletic Department or cash accepted. For more information contact Melissa Collier 471-1748.
St. Joe Kickers Club
Referee training course: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 11 at the St. Joe Kickers Sports Club. United States Soccer Federation referee training course for new officials. Cost is $47.50. For registration information, contact Christopher Haack at cbhaack@yahoo.com.
Youth sports
Krush Volleyball all-skills camp: Grad school level volleyball camp runs July 15-18. Camp focuses on fundamentals, ball control and skill development. To register go to www.krushvbc.com.
SWM LYSL soccer: Early registration runs through Monday and saves $20. Registration deadline is July 28. Six-week season begins in mid-September. Open to ages 3-14. For more information visit www.lakeshoreyouthsoccer.com or email board@lakeshoreyouthsoccer.com.
Chicago Fire soccer camp: July 22-26 at Rockey Weed Soccer Complex in Stevensville. Open to boys and girls ages 3-14. Go to www.lakeshoreyouthsoccer.com for more information.
Bill Reagan Top Gun Quarterback Camp: July 22-24 at Lakeshore Rocket Football Field. Camp focuses on individual skill development for quarterbacks. For more information go to reagantopgunqbtraining.com.
Lake Michigan College youth camps
Volleyball camps: Elite high school team camp Aug. 12-13, middle school team camp Aug. 19-20 at Lake Michigan College. Cost is $30. Camps are designed for players to brush up on skills before school tryouts. For more information, contact Rob Elliott-Schafnitz at relliott-schafnitz@lakemichigancollege.edu or call 927-1000 ext. 5282.
Bridgman Area Road Runners
Summer Run Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 6. The series will include eight different weekly runs. Each participant will earn points for their weekly finish, and winners will be crowned at the end of the summer. For more information, search Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for Bridgman Area Road Runners.
Running
Bridgman 5K/10K and Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $25, $20 if three or more family members are registered. 1.1-mile fun run at 8 a.m. for ages 13 and below. Register online at www.snapregistration.com/bridgman5k.
Race for YMCA 5K/10K: 8:30 a.m. July 20 at Margaret B. Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph. Cost is $20 for ages 15 and up, $15 for 14 and under, or $25 on race day regardless of age. SWMI Racers get a $3 discount. For more information, contact the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA or go to ymcaswm.com/RaceYMCA.
Once Upon a Time 5K run and walk: 8:30 a.m. July 27, Baroda. Cost is $20 until June 30, $25 July 1-25, $30 day of race. Event benefits the Therapeutic Equestrian Center. Register online at runsignup.com/onceuponatime5k.
Cat Tracks 5K Trail Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Aug. 10 at Brandywine High School. Supports Summer My Way program for Brandywine’s summer school youth. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Niles/CatTracks5k
Chili Hop Run: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Watervliet Municipal Airport. Four mile and 4K run/walk options. Benefits EAA Chapter 585 and local athletic departments. Sign up at runsignup.com/chilihoprun.
Half Note Half Marathon and 5K: 8 a.m. Sept. 15 starting at Lakeshore Youth Soccer Complex in Stevensville. Proceeds benefit the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Stevensville/HalfNoteHalfMarathon5K.
Hobbiton Beer Run: 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Livery Microbrewery in Benton Harbor. Run or walk the 5K or 2.5K course. Proceeds benefit Benton Harbor Public Library Children’s Wing. Sign up at runsignup.com/hobbitonbeerrun.
Fit 4 Fall 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Riverview Park in St. Joseph. Early registration fee through Aug. 31 is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and under. After early registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth; $5 discount offered for groups registering 4 or more. For more information visit www.fit4fall5k.com or email info@fit4fall5k.com.
Golf outings
17th Annual Rich Kepner Memorial Scholarship Classic: 8 a.m. shotgun start July 27 at Indian Lake Hills. Cost $100 for adults, $50 for high school students. For more information contact Ryan Kepner at 269-208-0106. Can also reach Kevin Gillette at 429-7609 or Bill Kruck at 556-9270.
Dr. John Proos Laker Athletic Golf Classic: 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 23 at Lake Michigan Hills. Cost is $600 per four-person team, $150 per golfer and includes lunch on the course, 18 holes of golf and dinner after. For more information contact John Proos at 369-9165.
Berrien Springs Shamrock Golf Scramble: 7:30 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 24 at Berrien Hills. Cost is $300 per four-person team, $75 per golfer and includes 18 holes of golf and dinner. For more information, contact Alan Alsbro at 473-0529 or aalsbro@homeoftheshamrocks.org.
H. Paul Florin Memorial Scholarship Tournament: 9 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 31 at Blossom Trails. Play consists of two-man teams. Front nine alternate shot, back nine scramble, par-3 best ball. Cost is $65 per person and includes golf, cart, food and prize money. Hole sponsorship with sign $100. Proceeds support the Lakeshore Lodge No. 298 Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact David Parsons at 208-7000 or davidmparsons47@gmail.com.
