Lakeshore Quarterback Club
Weekly meeting: 7:30 p.m. Mondays during football season at Lakeshore High School in the team room near the tennis courts. The cost is $1. Join Lakeshore football coach Bryan Keim and football athletes as they go over the previous week’s game and preview the next opponent.
Lakeshore Youth Soccer
Youth soccer night: Sept. 24, Mark Lehmann Memorial Field. All elementary aged children wearing their own soccer team jerseys will be admitted free to Lakeshore's home junior varsity and varsity games against Mattawan. Participants will have the opportunity to stand with the teams during the National Anthem. The junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m., with the varsity to follow.
Running
Hobbiton Beer Run: 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Livery Microbrewery in Benton Harbor. Run or walk the 5K or 2.5K course. Proceeds benefit Benton Harbor Public Library Children's Wing. Sign up at runsignup.com/hobbitonbeerrun.
Brookview Pirate Run: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Brookview Montessori School in Benton Harbor. Event is chip-timed with 5K and 10K options. Sign up at runsignup.com/brookviewpiraterun.
RACERS Twilight 5K: 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Van Buren Tech in Lawrence. Proceeds benefit Teen HOPE, a free support group for moms and dads who are 21 or younger. Sign up at runsignup.com/racerstwilightrun.
Fit 4 Fall 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Oct. 12, downtown St. Joseph. Early registration fee through Aug. 31 is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and under. After early registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth; $5 discount offered for groups registering 4 or more. For more information visit www.fit4fall5k.com or email info@fit4fall5k.com.
Pumpkin Harvest Hustle: 9 a.m. Oct. 20 at Jollay Orchards in Coloma. Proceeds benefit Coloma Boosters. Sign up at runsignup.com/pumpkinharvesthustle.
Run to the Center of the World: 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at the New Troy Community Center. 5K run and Half Marathon. Proceeds benefit the New Troy Community Center. Kids 12 and under can run free with a registered adult. For more information, contact Terry Hanover at 369-1987 or email FriendsOfNewTroy@yahoo.com.
RACERS Rescue Run: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the North Pier Brewing Company, Benton Harbor. Event is dog-friendly. Proceeds benefit Blue Star Service Dogs. Sign up at runsignup.com/rescuerun.
Twin Cities Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at Dwight Mitchell City Center Park, Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Benton Harbor Police Athletic League with a mission to promote positive community relations. Sign up at runsignup.com/twincitiesturkeytrot.
Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run: 10K at 7:45 a.m. & 5K/1 Mile Fun Run at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 28 at Niles-Buchanan YMCA, Niles. Proceeds benefit the Y’s annual campaign. Early registration through Nov. 10. Register at: ymcaswm.com/TDR.
Secret Santa 5K: 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the North Pier Brewing Company in Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Wonderland Toy Store. Sign up at runsignup.com/secretsanta5k.
Candy Cane 5K: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. Paul's Lutheran's School in Stevensville. For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com/CandyCane5K.
