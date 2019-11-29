Youth sports
Bridgman Boys Mini-Bee Basketball: Dec. 7-Feb. 15 at Bridgman High School. Grades 3-4 will meet from 9-10:30 a.m., grades 5-6 from 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $35 and includes prizes and a T-shirt. FUNdamentals will be stressed. Contact coach Mike Miller at mmiller@bridgmanschools.com for more information.
Running
Secret Santa 5K: 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the North Pier Brewing Company in Benton Harbor. Proceeds benefit Wonderland Toy Store. Sign up at runsignup.com/secretsanta5k.
Candy Cane 5K: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran’s School in Stevensville. For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com/CandyCane5K.
