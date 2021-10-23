Running

Sandhill Crane All Trail races: Oct. 24 at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park in Vandalia. Half marathon at 9 a.m., 10K run/walk at 9:30 a.m., 5K run/walk at 10, 1k kids fun run at 11 a.m. Cost is $30. Register online at runsignup.com.

Items for the sports

calendar can be emailed

to sports@TheHP.com.