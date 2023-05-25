Basketball
Bridgman Boys Basketball Camp: June 19-23 at Bridgman High School. The camp will focus on FUNdamentals and a program of skill development for the offseason.
Grades 3-6 will meet from 9-10:30 a.m., grades 7-10 from 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The cost is $35 and includes a T-Shirt and prizes. To register, contact Mike Miller at mmiller@bridgmanschools.com.
Golf outings
Knights of Columbus Memorial: June 10 at Blossom Trails. Check-in at 7 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m., dinner following the golf at approximately 12:30 p.m. Four-person scramble format. Cost is $100 and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, raffle prizes, and a steak dinner with all the trimmings. For more information, contact Joe Campbell at 208-6015 or by email at joe@kofc1120.org.
Lakeshore Excellence Foundation: June 12 at Harbor Shores. 9 a.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble format. Cost is $250 per person and includes 18 holes with lunch, tee gifts, and hole-in-one events. Register online at www.lefonline.org.
Lake Michigan College: July 24 at Point O’ Woods. 11 a.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble format. Cost is $250 per person and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, two complimentary drink tickets, buffet breakfast, morning access to the driving range, grilled hot dogs and chips on the course, a cash beverage cart, a post-event charcuterie display with complimentary local wine, and awards presentation. Proceeds benefit Lake Michigan College athletics programs. Sponsorship opportunities also available. To register or to become a sponsor, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/golf or contact Doug Schaffer at 927-8120 or dschaffer@lakemichigancollege.edu. The registration deadline is June 28.
Rich Kepner Memorial: July 29 at Indian Lake Hills. Registration at 7 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m, dinner and prizes at 12:30 p.m. Four-person scramble format. Cost is $100 before July 9, $120 after, and includes 18 holes of golf with cart and prizes. For more information, contact Kevin Gillette at449-0984.
Running events
Alex’s Duck Duck Run: June 17 at Margaret Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph. 1K Kids Run at 8:40 a.m., 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Signup at www.thealexmandarinofoundation.org
Bridgman 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, 1.1 Mile Fun Run: July 8, Bridgman. In-person and virtual options available. For more information, see Facebook and Instagram pages @Bridgman5k10k, visit runsignup.com/ bridgman5K10K or email bridgman5k@ bridgmanschools.com.
Triathlon
Maytag IRONMAN 70.3 Steelhead Triathlon: 6:30 a.m. start June 25 at Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor. Includes 1.2-mile lake swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run. Helps benefit local school groups and non-profit organizations. Athletes may register at www.ironman.com/im703-steelhead. Volunteers are also needed. Volunteers may register at https://ironman.volunteerlocal.com/ volunteer/?id=69638 or contact im70.3steelhead@ ironmanvolunteers.com with questions.
MSU Alumni
Berrien Spartans Steak & Suds: 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 13 at Berrien County Sportsman’s Club. Tickets are $35 and are available online only at SNS2023.eventbrite.com. No sales at the door.