The U.S. government is stepping up its quest to force ARC Automotive Inc. to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators by ordering the company to answer questions under oath. The special order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asks multiple questions about whether ARC expects any of its inflators to blow apart in the future, and whether it has notified customers about the risk. The agency wants ARC of Knoxville, Tennessee, to recall the inflators, which could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing, setting up a possible court fight.