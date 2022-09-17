Lakeshore soccer
Youth soccer night: Sept. 29 at Mark Lehmann Memorial Field. Lakeshore will be hosting Kalamazoo Central, with the JV game beginning at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m. All elementary and middle school aged children who are wearing their club, professional, or homemade soccer jersey will have free entry into the game (with paid parent ticket). Children will have an opportunity to walk on to the field with both teams to stand during team introductions and the national anthem. Children should line up near the stairs that lead to the field on the Lancer side at 6:20 p.m. for this event. Lakeshore will also honor its senior players at 6 p.m.