Running

Candy Cane 5K: 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Stevensville. Cost is $25 by Dec. 1, $30 after. Proceeds support St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Scholarship Fund. For more info or to register, go to runsignup.com/CandyCane5K.

