The Lakeshore-St. Joseph Warriors hockey team has a chance to make an unusual season its best one ever.

The Warriors will take on Zionsville at 3:40 p.m. Saturday at The Kube in Hammond, Ind. for the Indiana State High School Hockey Association Class 3A state championship. A send-off event for the team was held Thursday after their practice at The Garden Ice Arena.

