Confetti is released during a send-off parade held by family and fans for the LSJ Warriors hockey team Thursday night at the Garden Ice Arena in Stevensville. The Warriors will be playing in the Class 3A Indiana state championship game Saturday.
Members of the LSJ Warriors hockey team cheer during a send-off parade held by family and fans Thursday night at the Garden Ice Arena.
Don Campbell / HP staff
The Lincoln Township Fire Department joins a send-off parade for the LSJ Warriors hockey team Thursday night at the Garden Ice Arena in Stevensville.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Parents and fans of the LSJ Warriors hockey team cheer during a send-off parade held Thursday night at the Garden Ice Arena in Stevensville.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Family and friends parade around the parking lot at the Garden Ice Arena in Stevensville Thursday night during a send-off for the LSJ Warriors hockey team.
The Lakeshore-St. Joseph Warriors hockey team has a chance to make an unusual season its best one ever.
The Warriors will take on Zionsville at 3:40 p.m. Saturday at The Kube in Hammond, Ind. for the Indiana State High School Hockey Association Class 3A state championship. A send-off event for the team was held Thursday after their practice at The Garden Ice Arena.