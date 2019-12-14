ST. JOSEPH — It’s hard to win a basketball game when you commit 38 turnovers.
Lake Michigan Catholic found that out the hard way here Friday night in its House of Noise, dropping a 54-28 BCS White Division boys basketball game to rival Michigan Lutheran.
“We’ve been working on getting out in the passing lanes defensively,” stated Lutheran coach Jeff Wallace. “We have the length to do it and create problems for our opponent. We did that tonight.”
“We started doing stuff during that second quarter that we hadn’t been doing,” noted Catholic coach Josh Beckmann. “We were just really lethargic. We weren’t running, we weren’t spacing the floor. They didn’t do anything to disrupt us. Once we learn to start taking care of the ball, moving it from side-to-side, we’ll be fine.”
The heavy turnover total by the Lakers came without the Titans even pressing. Lutheran committed 24 turnovers.
Both squads are now 1-1 in the BCS White Division and 1-1 overall.
Lutheran put Catholic in a big hole by outscoring them 42-14 in the middle two quarters, and the mercy rule clock began ticking away near the end of the third quarter, one which saw Lutheran lead 51-18 after three periods. Wallace emptied his bench in the final stanza.
Cameron Guse, the Titans 6-5 senior center, led the way with 15 points, while juniors Andy Semenak and Sam Taylor chipped in nine and eight, respectively.
Wallace praised the play of both Semenak and Taylor for their defensive effort out front in the Titans’ zone.
The Lakers got 11 points from senior guard Jacob Koenig, and junior Jonathon Jollay chipped in eight. But the cold-shooting Lakers hit just 25 percent from the floor hitting only 10 of 40 shots. They were even worse from the line, hitting a meager 5 of 22 free throws. Lutheran shot 40 percent (19 of 48) from the floor, but also struggled from the charity stripe, hitting only 10 of 23. Catholic held a slight edge on the boards.
“It was a big win for us getting back to .500 going into the holiday break,” noted Lutheran’s Wallace.
Lutheran 54, Catholic 28
M. LUTHERAN (54)
Andy Semenak 3 1-3 9, Sam Taylor 3 0-0 8, Cam Guse 6 3-5 15, Max Plocher 1 0-1 3, Jordan Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Alex Ritter 2 0-4 4. Adam Rosenbaum 2 3-5 7. Nick Lockman 1 2-3 5, Nate Menzimer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 10-23 54.
L.M.CATHOLIC (28)
Matt Rocjefort 1 0-0 3, Jonathon Jollay 3 2-6 8, Jacob Koenig 4 1-9 11, Diego Nerio 1-4 1, Charles LaSata 1 1-3 3, Andrew Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 5-22 28.
Lutheran 9 23 19 3 — 54
Catholic 4 8 6 10 — 28
3-point baskets – ML: 6 (Semenak 2, Taylor 2, Plocher, Lockman. LMC: 2 (Koenig 2). Total fouls — ML 20, LMC 22. Fouled out — Max Allen (LMC). Technicals - None. Turnovers - ML 24, LMC 38. Rebounds - LMC 35 (Jozwiak 10), ML 28 (Semenak) 8.
Records - Lutheran 1-1 BCS White, 1-1 overall. Catholic 1-1 BCS White, 1-1.