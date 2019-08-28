Michigan Lutheran has nearly doubled the amount of players out for 8-player football this season as coach Josh Nitz’ team attempts to improve after going 0-9 last year.
“The formation of an area eight-man league has generated a lot of football excitement here at Michigan Lutheran,” said Nitz. “We only had nine on our roster last fall. Now we have 16 and are able to hold eight-on-eight practices against each other which will help immensely.”
“We’re looking to be around a .500 team this year, as all of our two-way starters return except one has left the district,’’ added Nitz.
Starting at quarterback is junior Jordan Ramirez, with junior Spencer Harris and senior Nate Menzimer at running backs.
“Ramirez has an average arm, but he puts the ball where we want it to be,” noted Nitz. “He’s also the second or third quickest kid on the team and has the ability to take off and run with it.”
At wide receivers will be junior Patrick Kriese, the Titans’ quickest player, and junior Autumn McCune. Manning the offensive line will be sophomore center Josh Tahaney and guards junior Brendan Bartley and sophomore Brendan Rock, the biggest Titan at 6-4, 265 pounds.
The defensive will feature Menzimer and Bartley at ends with senior Ross Clare in the middle. The linebackers will be Ramirez and junior Deion Rice. At cornerbacks are Harris and Tahaney, with junior Tanner Berghaus at safety.
“We’re pretty excited about the new league and we have some invites out ready to welcome any other area teams to join,” said Nitz. “Eight-player football is a very exciting game with plenty of open spaces to get the ball.”
In that regard, Lutheran hopes to air it out 60 percent of the time on offense.
Besides Lutheran, other members of the Southwest Michigan Eight-Man Football League include Lawrence, Wyoming Tri-Unity, all of which have played 8-man before, plus newcomers Bridgman, New Buffalo, Martin and Lake Michigan Catholic.